Jazz Select Cody Williams With Tenth Pick In 2024 NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz selected forward Cody Williams with the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Williams attended college at Colorado before being selected by the Jazz.

Last year with the Buffaloes, Williams averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 55/41/71 shooting splits.

Colorado had a solid season, finishing third in the Pac-12 with a record of 26-11.

Williams and the Buffs claimed a 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament and beat No. 7 Florida in the first round.

Williams enters the draft with excellent size standing at 6-foot-8 with long arms that look the part of an NBA wing.

The forward was the fifth-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2023 and wasted little time making his presence felt at Colorado scoring in double-digits in 14 of the first 17 games of his freshman season.

Williams offered an intriguing combination of size, athleticism, and scoring ability during his lone season with the Buffaloes shooting 55 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the three-point line.

The Arizona native has a diverse shot profile connecting on runners, floaters, and difficult push shots, and is comfortable using either hand when finishing at the basket.

However, Williams must add significant weight to his frame before he’ll be able to compete at the NBA level.

The freshman is listed at 190 pounds despite his 6-foot-8 frame. For comparison, his brother, Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams weighs 210 pounds, but stands three inches shorter at 6-foot-5.

As a result, Williams was often injured at Colorado appearing in just 24 of the team’s 37 games.

Utah Jazz Hold Three Picks In 2024 NBA Draft

The Jazz also own the 29th and 32nd picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

