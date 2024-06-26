Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Select Cody Williams With Tenth Pick In 2024 NBA Draft

Jun 26, 2024, 7:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz selected forward Cody Williams with the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Williams attended college at Colorado before being selected by the Jazz.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah Jazz Select Colorado’s Cody Williams With 10th Pick

Last year with the Buffaloes, Williams averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 55/41/71 shooting splits.

Colorado had a solid season, finishing third in the Pac-12 with a record of 26-11.

Williams and the Buffs claimed a 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament and beat No. 7 Florida in the first round.

Williams enters the draft with excellent size standing at 6-foot-8 with long arms that look the part of an NBA wing.

The forward was the fifth-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2023 and wasted little time making his presence felt at Colorado scoring in double-digits in 14 of the first 17 games of his freshman season.

Williams offered an intriguing combination of size, athleticism, and scoring ability during his lone season with the Buffaloes shooting 55 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the three-point line.

The Arizona native has a diverse shot profile connecting on runners, floaters, and difficult push shots, and is comfortable using either hand when finishing at the basket.

However, Williams must add significant weight to his frame before he’ll be able to compete at the NBA level.

The freshman is listed at 190 pounds despite his 6-foot-8 frame. For comparison, his brother, Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams weighs 210 pounds, but stands three inches shorter at 6-foot-5.

As a result, Williams was often injured at Colorado appearing in just 24 of the team’s 37 games.

Utah Jazz Hold Three Picks In 2024 NBA Draft

The Jazz also own the 29th and 32nd picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Related: Utah Jazz NBA Draft Prospects

Want more coverage of Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Select Cody Williams With Tenth Pick In 2024 NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz selected Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams with the tenth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Liam O’Brien On New Contract With Utah Hockey Club: “It’s Where I Wanted To Be”

Utah HC's Liam O'Brien (also known as Spicy Tuna) talks about new deal and move to Utah after signing a three-year contract on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Football Players, Coaches Kick Off Second Year Of Ute Reservation Camp

Former Utah football players and coaches are at the Uintah-Ouray Reservation to help spread the love of sports to kids in the Ute tribe.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Finishes As Top Athletic Department In Utah For 2023-24 Season

The best athletic departments in Utah for the 2023-24 season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #46 BYU’s Blake Mangelson (Defensive End)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for 2024. Brigham Young Cougar defensive end Blake Mangelson checks in at No. 46.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club To Invest, Practice In Olympic Oval For Inaugural Season

The Utah Hockey Club announced they would make an investment in Utah's Olympic Oval and use the rink as a practice facility.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Jazz Select Cody Williams With Tenth Pick In 2024 NBA Draft