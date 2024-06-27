Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Flash flood watch coming quickly for southeast Utah, Grand County officials say

Jun 26, 2024, 9:30 PM | Updated: 10:24 pm

Flash flooding in Grand County Utah...

Grand County officials issued a flash flood warning for residents in Southeastern Utah and parts of Colorado for Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Brendon Woodard, Grand County Utah Emergency Management)

(Brendon Woodard, Grand County Utah Emergency Management)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Parts of southeastern Utah are under flash flood watch starting Thursday afternoon, according to Grand County emergency management.

The watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon until the evening. Officials said it will specifically impact Arches National Park, Grand Flat, Canyonlands National Park, Natural Bridges National Monument area, La Sal and Abajo mountain ranges and the Tavaputs Plateau. A large part of Colorado is also included in the watch.

Grand County officials issued a flash flood warning for residents in Southeastern Utah and parts of Colorado for Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Grand County Utah Emergency Management)

The flood warning comes after a flash flood occurred Friday near Moab, leaving a couple who had been last seen hiking missing.

Emergency management said the flooding is caused by excessive runoff, and it may affect urban areas with poor drainage.

Rainfall is also a contributing factor, and officials said there could be precipitation rates in the area of up to two inches per hour, which can put slot canyons and slick rock areas at risk of danger.

Officials advised hikers or anyone going outdoors to monitor forecasts closely and be prepared.

Contributing: Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

