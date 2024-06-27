SALT LAKE CITY — Parts of southeastern Utah are under flash flood watch starting Thursday afternoon, according to Grand County emergency management.

The watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon until the evening. Officials said it will specifically impact Arches National Park, Grand Flat, Canyonlands National Park, Natural Bridges National Monument area, La Sal and Abajo mountain ranges and the Tavaputs Plateau. A large part of Colorado is also included in the watch.

The flood warning comes after a flash flood occurred Friday near Moab, leaving a couple who had been last seen hiking missing.

Emergency management said the flooding is caused by excessive runoff, and it may affect urban areas with poor drainage.

Rainfall is also a contributing factor, and officials said there could be precipitation rates in the area of up to two inches per hour, which can put slot canyons and slick rock areas at risk of danger.

Officials advised hikers or anyone going outdoors to monitor forecasts closely and be prepared.

Contributing: Shelby Lofton, KSL TV