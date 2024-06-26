Weber State’s Dillon Jones Selected By Oklahoma City Thunder In 2024 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Weber State Wildcats standout Dillon Jones with the 26th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Oklahoma City traded with the Knicks to jump up to No. 26 and select Jones.

With the 26th pick of the NBA Draft, the @WashWizards select Dillon Jones (@drizzydj23)! 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm LIVE on ABC & ESPN! — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 27, 2024

Jones averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 48.9% from the field for Weber State last season.

Jones participated in the G League and NBA Draft Combine in 2023.

He ultimately decided to return for another year with the Wildcats but Jones said that the experience was everything he could’ve asked for.

“The main thing it did for me was give me the platform to show that I can play against higher level competition,” Jones said. “I’ve always had that belief in myself. But for the world, that was important to see that I can belong there.”

Weber State’s Dillon Jones will realize his lifelong dream this week. It’s #NBADraft Week! 1st round tonight – 6 p.m. MT on ABC & ESPN

2nd round Thursday – 2 p.m. MT on ESPN Just a few @drizzydj23 from his incredible past season! #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/DDdQYt6Qwb — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) June 26, 2024

After leading WSU in four of the five major statistical categories last season, it looks like he made the right decision.

The Cats started the year 5-4 but caught fire in the middle of the season and finished fourth in the Big Sky with a record of 20-12.

Jones played in Ogden for all four years of college and had an increased role every year he came back.

In an interview with KSL Sports in February, Jones said he wants to be remembered as a player who never took the easy way out.

“I want to be remembered as a player that stood on what I believed in,” Jones said. “When I came in, I said that I wanted to be a part of a program where I can be successful, the team can be successful, and I can have a chance to be a pro. Once those things were presented to me, I didn’t go back on that word.”

