Utah Jazz Select Isaiah Collier With 29th Pick In 2024 NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz selected guard Isaiah Collier with the 29th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Collier attended college for one year with the USC Trojans before being selected by the Jazz.

Last year with the Trojans, Collier averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists. 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

It was an underwhelming year for USC with what seemed like a lot of talent on the roster. They finished 9th in the Pac-12 with a record of 15-18.

Coming out of high school in Marietta, Georgia, Collier was the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation.

He won three state championships and averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in his senior season.

Collier was named the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year, Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year, MaxPreps Player of the Year, a McDonald’s All-American, and co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American game.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Collier is one of the bigger guards in the 2024 Draft Class.

His biggest strengths definitely come on the offensive end. Collier is a natural scorer who specializes in generating points inside the arc. His shooting and playmaking are serviceable but definitely will need to improve in the long term.

Collier is most effective with the ball in his hands. Assuming the pick pans out, this would match the Jazz’s plans of moving Keyonte George to an off-guard role.

Utah Jazz Hold Three Picks In 2024 NBA Draft

The Jazz selected Colorado wing Cody Williams with the No. 10 pick and will also pick at No. 32 in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

