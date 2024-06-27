Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art likely to be torn down, rebuilt in downtown Salt Lake City

Jun 26, 2024, 9:48 PM | Updated: 10:48 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM AND LINDSAY AERTS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It appears that Smith Entertainment Group and local governments are leaning toward demolishing and rebuilding an arts museum as a part of sweeping changes proposed for downtown Salt Lake City, but those who oversee the museum say it may not be a bad thing.

Both the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, commonly referred to as UMOCA, and Abravanel Hall, which were built next to each other in the 1970s, are included in the second phase of the latest Smith Entertainment Group design for a “sports, entertainment, culture and convention district” surrounding the Delta Center.

That portion has not yet been revealed publicly, as the company’s latest design — unveiled on June 11 — only covers the Delta Center block and the block east of it. But Laura Allred Hurtado, the museum’s executive director, said Wednesday that current plans include a “likelihood” that the museum will be torn down and rebuilt within its existing block.

That’s based on ongoing Salt Lake County discussions, but she clarified to KSL that exact details are subject to change. Its rebuild would also be contingent on the project being approved and funded.

“There’s lots of moving parts, so there’s been various versions of what that looks like,” she said during an online open house about the building’s future. “We’re learning — as other people learn — about what that space could look like.”

While efforts have been made to preserve Abravanel Hall, Utah Museum of Contemporary Art leaders explained Wednesday that they’ve warmed up to the idea of a new building as long as it’s on the same block. Hurtado and others in UMOCA’s leadership say they support a new building and a potential 0.5% sales tax increase tied to the project, which the Salt Lake City Council will vote on this summer.

“It can feel scary and a little tenuous, but we’re also quite cautiously optimistic that this could be a really meaningful change for our organization,” she said.

Looking for a new home

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art predates its current home. The organization was formed in 1931 as the Art Barn, which operated out of a property near 800 East and South Temple. It went through multiple name changes and venues, but it has been a key promoter of local, national and international art over the years.

What it is now UMOCA moved into its current location in 1979, the same time that Abravanel Hall opened. Both buildings were part of a “Bicentennial Arts Complex Project” near the corner of West Temple and South Temple.

However, the organization’s leaders said Wednesday they’ve thought about a new home for some time because of growing challenges with the building that they rent from the county.

It began in 2020 as the organization began crafting a new strategic plan. After interviewing over 100 people, leaders found “a significant amount of concerns” with the building, Hurtado said. People said it was difficult to find, difficult to navigate and “an invisibility of our mission.”

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art in Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Jared Steffensen, UMOCA’s curator of exhibitions, added that the building’s offices jumbled up the building’s “flow,” adding to all the visitor confusion. All of this sparked new ways to market itself, but also a new master plan for the building.

That’s what spurred the master plan, but seismic stability and heating, ventilation and air conditioning concerns are the biggest issues with the building outlined in the plan. Lighting, acoustics and accessibility issues are also outlined in it.

Meanwhile, the organization also noted strengths it found in its location. Despite the building’s challenges, the museum generated “crossover” traffic from people visiting Salt Lake City for a convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center or who were just visiting the area.

“We believed that we belonged downtown and felt like our location was strong, but the building itself was kind of working against us,” Hurtado said.

Fitting into a bigger plan

These conversations were playing out when the Utah Legislature approved a bill in March that created a revitalization district surrounding the Delta Center, aiming to better position Utah for a National Hockey League team. Then in April, Smith Entertainment Group acquired the Arizona Coyotes in a deal that relocated the team to Utah.

The next thing UMOCA leaders knew, the museum — owned by Salt Lake County — was included in Smith’s proposed changes for a “sports, entertainment, culture and convention” district. Hurtado said it was a perfect opportunity for what both sides were looking for, offering a possible new home for arts in downtown Salt Lake City.

Patrons view a video exhibit at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

It’s unclear when any changes will take place, as the plan is in Salt Lake County’s hands. Smith Entertainment Group executives said last month they’d respect the county’s decision on both UMOCA and Abravanel Hall. Steffensen points out that UMOCA’s fate will be determined “separately” from Abravanel Hall.

The Salt Lake City Council is expected to vote as early as next week on a potential partnership through a process outlined in the bill. The City Council also has until Sept. 1 to approve the associated tax increase. Plans for all the buildings will likely become clearer as that process shakes out.

If an agreement is reached, UMOCA officials say there could be some “additional” funding requests for the project made during the 2025 legislative session. Money is ultimately the “hangup and maybe the stopper,” Hurtado said.

“It does require a lot of buy-in and a lot of resources,” she told KSL.

Other logistics would have to be hammered out if the building is torn down, such as identifying a temporary home for the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art or what a new museum would look like. These are expected to be sorted out as it moves forward if the building is indeed torn down.

But Steffensen, like Hurtado, remains at least “cautiously optimistic” that everything will be figured out and play out in the museum’s favor. Ultimately he believes a rebuild would allow UMOCA an opportunity to grow in a way currently hampered by its current building.

“I don’t think tearing down the building is tearing down UMOCA as an institution,” he said. “What I do see is an opportunity to expand on programming and opportunities we have for local artists.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

a blazing fire of wood with a firefighter looking on...

Dan Rascon

Crews fight fires by working to prevent them from starting

Draper City Fire Department is specially trained to do fire mitigation and fight wildfires should one break out.

11 minutes ago

People who live in a West Jordan neighborhood near 7200 South and 2300 West have been missing out o...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps West Jordan neighborhood’s mapping issue on Google Maps

People who live in a West Jordan neighborhood near 7200 South and 2300 West have been missing out on packages because Google Maps sends drivers to the wrong place.

17 minutes ago

Tanya Weber, 17, was killed in 1965. Her case would become Utah's oldest cold case until 2024. The ...

Debbie Worthen

Victim’s brother recounts oldest cold case in Utah after it was finally closed

Utah's oldest cold case was recently solved, and the family and investigators of the 1965 murder are relieved.

18 minutes ago

Flash flooding in Grand County Utah...

Mary Culbertson

Flash flood watch coming quickly for southeast Utah, Grand County officials say

Grand County officials warned southeastern Utah of a flash flood watch that will take place Thursday afternoon to evening.

1 hour ago

overhead shot of Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City showing the grass and architecture of the buildin...

Carole Mikita

‘It needs to stand’: Abravanel Hall is full of major milestones for one woman

To Jennifer Oldroyd, Abravanel Hall matters on a cultural level and a personal level. She went from playing out front, to playing violin in the lobby, and at 14-years-old playing in a competition on the stage.

3 hours ago

The construction sign that was allegedly hacked to displace a racist slur in West Jordan on June 24...

Lauren Steinbrecher

West Jordan police investigate hacked sign that displayed racist slur

A West Jordan construction sign is the center of a police investigation after it was reportedly hacked to display a racist message.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art likely to be torn down, rebuilt in downtown Salt Lake City