No. 10 Overall Pick Cody Williams Looks Forward To Fit With Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – After getting selected by the Utah Jazz with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Cody Williams joined the KSL Sports Zone for an official welcome.

The 19-year-old played one collegiate season with the Colorado Buffaloes before moving on to the NBA.

“I’m doing good,” Williams said. “Just enjoying the moment right now and soaking it all in.”

The Colorado alum has some previous experience in the NBA Sphere.

His older brother, Jalen, was drafted two years ago and is now an up-and-coming star with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His brother immediately slid into a productive role with OKC and Williams believes he can do the same with the Jazz.

Williams said that he already loves the Utah coaching staff from their initial conversations and thinks he will fit alongside the Jazz’s young core very well.

“I love the coaching staff,” Williams said. “They have a young, talented group. I feel like fitting in with the team, my versatility and length will play a huge part. We can wreak havoc on the defensive end with our size.”

Last year with the Buffaloes, Williams averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 55/41/71 shooting splits.

He dealt with an injury and some other ups and downs in his freshman year but he is now fully healthy and ready to start his NBA career on the other side of the Rocky Mountains.

