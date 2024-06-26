Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 10 Overall Pick Cody Williams Looks Forward To Fit With Utah Jazz

Jun 26, 2024, 9:56 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After getting selected by the Utah Jazz with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Cody Williams joined the KSL Sports Zone for an official welcome.

The 19-year-old played one collegiate season with the Colorado Buffaloes before moving on to the NBA.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“I’m doing good,” Williams said. “Just enjoying the moment right now and soaking it all in.”

The Colorado alum has some previous experience in the NBA Sphere.

His older brother, Jalen, was drafted two years ago and is now an up-and-coming star with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His brother immediately slid into a productive role with OKC and Williams believes he can do the same with the Jazz.

Williams said that he already loves the Utah coaching staff from their initial conversations and thinks he will fit alongside the Jazz’s young core very well.

“I love the coaching staff,” Williams said. “They have a young, talented group. I feel like fitting in with the team, my versatility and length will play a huge part. We can wreak havoc on the defensive end with our size.”

Last year with the Buffaloes, Williams averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 55/41/71 shooting splits.

He dealt with an injury and some other ups and downs in his freshman year but he is now fully healthy and ready to start his NBA career on the other side of the Rocky Mountains.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Select Isaiah Collier With 29th Pick In 2024 NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz selected USC Trojans guard and former No. 1 national recruit Isaiah Collier with the 29th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State’s Dillon Jones Selected By Oklahoma City Thunder In 2024 NBA Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Weber State Wildcats standout Dillon Jones with the 26th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Select Cody Williams With Tenth Pick In 2024 NBA Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz selected forward Cody Williams with the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Williams attended college at Colorado before being selected by the Jazz.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports) Utah Jazz Select Colorado’s Cody Williams With 10th Pick […]

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Select Cody Williams With Tenth Pick In 2024 NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz selected Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams with the tenth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Liam O’Brien On New Contract With Utah Hockey Club: “It’s Where I Wanted To Be”

Utah HC's Liam O'Brien (also known as Spicy Tuna) talks about new deal and move to Utah after signing a three-year contract on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Football Players, Coaches Kick Off Second Year Of Ute Reservation Camp

Former Utah football players and coaches are at the Uintah-Ouray Reservation to help spread the love of sports to kids in the Ute tribe.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

No. 10 Overall Pick Cody Williams Looks Forward To Fit With Utah Jazz