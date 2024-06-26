No. 29 Overall Pick Isaiah Collier Ready To Show He Belongs With Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Newly drafted member of the Utah Jazz Isaiah Collier joined the KSL Sports Zone to give his initial thoughts on his NBA career starting in Salt Lake City.

Collier was drafted with the 29th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after playing one season of college basketball at USC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

“It feels great,” Collier said. “Definitely grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to just getting to work. I’m ready.”

Last year with the Trojans, Collier averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists. 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

Coming out of high school in 2022, Collier was the No. 1 recruit in the nation. Things didnt go entirely as planned at USC but Collier still showed that he was an NBA-level talent.

“For me, it’s just making winning plays, going out there and proving I belong,” Collier said. “I’m looking forward to it all. Thank you to the Jazz for giving me the opportunity.”

Collier is a dynamic offensive force with a knack for getting downhill and putting pressure on the defense.

There is some work needed with his playmaking and shooting but Collier is confident that his foundation and competitive nature will lead him to success.

“I’m evolving every day,” Collier said. “I’m trying to get better every day. True point guard and two-way player. I’m looking forward to showing off all those abilities.”

If Collier can reach his potential, the Jazz’s vision starts to look clearer and clearer.

Targeting two-way, gritty players to surround the scoring specialists is a recipe that can lead to a top-tier offense and defense.

“I’m a competitor,” Collier said. “All I want to do is win games. I’m not a selfish guy. I always want to play if I can play. I’m going to do anything that will put me in the position to win.”

All Utah needs is quality development for the young core and patience. But, there could be a storm brewing in Salt Lake City.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL