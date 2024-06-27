Crews battling 3-alarm fire at SLC recycling center

SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters have spent the night battling a three-alarm fire at a large recycling plant in Salt Lake City.

Capt. Brandt Hancuff with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said crews were called to the plant, located near 3400 W. 900 South, before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

“Pretty much everything that’s been within this property has ignited,” Hancuff said. “The good news is there are no injuries to civilians or to firefighters at this time.”

Firefighters were using a defensive strategy due to high winds in the area. Hancuff said they’ve seen “a number of explosions during this firefight” as several semitrailers on the property caught fire. The main recycling structure was on fire, and crews estimated the fire to be 5-6 acres.

6:05 look at the fire being dumped in the area. They’ve been activiely fighting this fire since after midnight. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/GE3XOTALHq — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) June 27, 2024

Firefighters were also protecting two large propane tanks on the east side of the structure.

“Luckily we’ve been able to keep the fire in check and keep it from spreading to the other business and I think we will be able to keep this from extending businesses those and creating any hazards to those properties,” Hancuff said.