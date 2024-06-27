Breaking News:
KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU, Utah Will Face Off Twice During Big 12 Basketball Season

Jun 27, 2024, 9:44 AM

PROVO, Utah – The Big 12 Conference has rolled out its men’s and women’s basketball matchups for the 2024-25 season.

The most notable takeaway from both schedules for hoop heads in the Beehive State is that BYU and Utah will play each other twice.

It’s the first time both teams will square off twice in a season since they were members of the Mountain West Conference together. Since 2011, the two programs have been in separate leagues, causing them to meet in non-conference play in either November or December.

Now, the stakes will be greater than ever as both schools compete for the league race in a power conference.

BYU leads the men’s basketball series over Utah with a 134-130 record. Last season, Utah defeated BYU at the Huntsman Center, 73-69.

On the women’s side, Utah has the overall lead, 68-43. The Utes have won the past two meetings in the series.

Due to the increase in member schools, Big 12 men’s basketball will increase the number of league games from 18 to 20. However, the women’s team will continue to play an 18-game schedule.

The women’s home-and-away matchups focus on geography. Both BYU and Utah women’s teams will face Arizona and Arizona State as their other home and away opponents.

BYU Men’s Basketball Big 12 Schedule Matrix

Home-and-Away: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Utah, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Away-only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU

Utah Men’s Basketball Big 12 Matchups

Home-and-Away: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Home-only: Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Away-only: Arizona, UCF, Houston, Iowa State, TCU

BYU Women’s Basketball Big 12 Matchups for 2024-25 season

Home-and-Away: Arizona, Arizona State, Utah

Home-only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Away-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule Matrix

Home-and-Away: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU

Home-only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Away-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

