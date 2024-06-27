Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Utes Defense Recognized By EA Sports College Football 25

Jun 27, 2024, 12:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY— The Utah Utes have the tenth-ranked defense in the much-anticipated College Football 25. The college football-based video game will be the first NCAA football game since 2013.

EA Sports’ College Football 25 will be released worldwide on July 19.

RELATED: Former Utah Football Players, Coaches Kick Off Second Year Of Ute Reservation Camp

Head coach Kyle Whittingham’s defense has an 88 overall defensive rating, tied with the Texas Longhorns, Penn State Nittany Lions, Florida State Seminoles, Oklahoma Sooners, and Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Ohio State Buckeyes top the list at 96 overall. The Georgia Bulldogs (94 OVR), Oregon Ducks (90 OVR), Alabama Crimson Tide (90 OVR), Clemson Tigers (90 OVR), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (90 OVR), and defending national champion Michigan Wolverines (90 OVR) round out the top seven.

So far, three Utah defenders (Kenan Johnson, Sione Fotu, and Aliki Vimahi) have been named to Hans & Scotty G’s annual 60 in 60 list.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Utah Utes With KSL Sports

The Utes open the 2024 football season on Thursday, August 29, against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MT. Utah enters the Big 12 after playing in the Pac-12 since 2011.

The Utes will play six home games (SUU, Baylor, Arizona, TCU, BYU, and Iowa State) and six road games (Utah State, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Houston, Colorado, and UCF) in 2024. Utah’s official Big 12 opener will be against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, September 21.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Utes here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Select Duke’s Kyle Filipowski With 32nd Pick In 2024 NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz selected center Kyle Filipowski with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #45 Utah State’s Falepule Alo (Offensive Lineman)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60. Utah State Aggies offensive lineman Falepule Alo checks in at No. 45.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Andrew Williams Over Rival Big 12 Programs

Another recruit is on the board for BYU football.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team U.S.A.’s Maddie Musselman Shares Source Of Her Competitiveness

Growing up near Newport Beach, California, women's water polo star Maddie Musselman has wanted to be an Olympian since childhood.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Utah Will Face Off Twice During Big 12 Basketball Season

Men's and women's basketball in the Big 12 will feature two games each between BYU and Utah in conference play.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Big 12 Matchups Revealed For First Year Under Kevin Young

The 20-game matchups for Kevin Young's first ride through the Big 12 Conference is put together.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Utes Defense Recognized By EA Sports College Football 25