Utah Utes Defense Recognized By EA Sports College Football 25

SALT LAKE CITY— The Utah Utes have the tenth-ranked defense in the much-anticipated College Football 25. The college football-based video game will be the first NCAA football game since 2013.

EA Sports’ College Football 25 will be released worldwide on July 19.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham’s defense has an 88 overall defensive rating, tied with the Texas Longhorns, Penn State Nittany Lions, Florida State Seminoles, Oklahoma Sooners, and Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Ohio State Buckeyes top the list at 96 overall. The Georgia Bulldogs (94 OVR), Oregon Ducks (90 OVR), Alabama Crimson Tide (90 OVR), Clemson Tigers (90 OVR), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (90 OVR), and defending national champion Michigan Wolverines (90 OVR) round out the top seven.

So far, three Utah defenders (Kenan Johnson, Sione Fotu, and Aliki Vimahi) have been named to Hans & Scotty G’s annual 60 in 60 list.

The Utes open the 2024 football season on Thursday, August 29, against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MT. Utah enters the Big 12 after playing in the Pac-12 since 2011.

The Utes will play six home games (SUU, Baylor, Arizona, TCU, BYU, and Iowa State) and six road games (Utah State, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Houston, Colorado, and UCF) in 2024. Utah’s official Big 12 opener will be against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, September 21.

