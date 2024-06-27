FRUITA — A flash flood warning has been issued for a portion of southwestern Utah near Capitol Reef National Park. A separate warning has been issued for parts of Emery County and eastern Sevier County.

On Interstate 70, radar indicates thunderstorms are producing heavy rain east of Fremont Junction. The warning was issued for I-70 between milepost 96 and 126. Locations expected to experience flash flooding include portions of I-70, Eagle Canyon, and Lupacchiotta Canyon. The warning is through 4:45 p.m.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch for the eastern half of Utah through 9 p.m. in Carbon, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, Garfield, Grand, Kane, Piute, San Juan, Sevier, Uintah and Wayne counties. KSL TV meteorologist Matt Johnson said a cool front would collide with deep subtrocial moisture in place in Utah that would create strong to severe thunderstorms.

SLIGHT RISK: Today a cool front will collide with deep subtropical moisture that’s in place. This will fire off strong to severe thunderstorms mainly in eastern Utah. #utwx PRIMARY THREATS:

Flash Flooding 2″/hr rain rates

Microburst winds 50-60 mph

Hail pic.twitter.com/oxjj0FVF1Z — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) June 27, 2024

Radar shows over a half-inch of rain in Wayne County, which is expected to produce life-threatening flash flooding of rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, and slot canyons. Locations expected to experience flash floods include slot canyons in Capitol Reef National Park, creeks in the area and the cities of Torrey, Fruita and Caineville.

KSL TV’s weather team expected afternoon showers in the western half of central Utah near Delta, through the eastern and down to the Lake Powell area.

Utah Department of Transportation said state Route 24 is closed at milepost 85, four miles east of Fruita, in Wayne County.

Even when it isn’t raining locally, canyons, streams, washes, roads and rivers in the area can become dangerous or deadly. The warning remains in effect until just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are reminded to turn around and not to drive on flooded roads.

“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the National Weather Service said.

Other Locations expected to experience flash flooding include Sulphur Creek, Smokestack Canyon, Cohab Canyon, Grand Wash, Wonderland Canyon, Beaver Bay Canyon, and Lower Spring Canyon.