Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Flash flood warnings issued for area near Capitol Reef, I-70 in Emery County

Jun 27, 2024, 1:48 PM | Updated: 3:17 pm

Capitol Reef National Park (Photo by Gerig/ullstein bild via Getty Images)...

Capitol Reef National Park (Photo by Gerig/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

(Photo by Gerig/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

FRUITA — A flash flood warning has been issued for a portion of southwestern Utah near Capitol Reef National Park. A separate warning has been issued for parts of Emery County and eastern Sevier County.

On Interstate 70, radar indicates thunderstorms are producing heavy rain east of Fremont Junction. The warning was issued for I-70 between milepost 96 and 126. Locations expected to experience flash flooding include portions of I-70, Eagle Canyon, and Lupacchiotta Canyon. The warning is through 4:45 p.m.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch for the eastern half of Utah through 9 p.m. in Carbon, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, Garfield, Grand, Kane, Piute, San Juan, Sevier, Uintah and Wayne counties. KSL TV meteorologist Matt Johnson said a cool front would collide with deep subtrocial moisture in place in Utah that would create strong to severe thunderstorms.

Radar shows over a half-inch of rain in Wayne County, which is expected to produce life-threatening flash flooding of rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, and slot canyons. Locations expected to experience flash floods include slot canyons in Capitol Reef National Park, creeks in the area and the cities of Torrey, Fruita and Caineville.

KSL TV’s weather team expected afternoon showers in the western half of central Utah near Delta, through the eastern and down to the Lake Powell area.

Utah Department of Transportation said state Route 24 is closed at milepost 85, four miles east of Fruita, in Wayne County.

Even when it isn’t raining locally, canyons, streams, washes, roads and rivers in the area can become dangerous or deadly. The warning remains in effect until just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are reminded to turn around and not to drive on flooded roads.

“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the National Weather Service said.

Other Locations expected to experience flash flooding include Sulphur Creek, Smokestack Canyon, Cohab Canyon, Grand Wash, Wonderland Canyon, Beaver Bay Canyon, and Lower Spring Canyon.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

The Rapidan Dam in Minnesota is in “imminent failure condition,” according to local authorities...

Andy Rose, Lauren Mascarenhas, Amanda Musa and Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

At least 2 are dead from catastrophic Midwest flooding and a Minnesota dam is at risk of failing

At least two people are dead after severe storms and major flooding hit the Midwest, according to officials, and a dam in southern Minnesota built in the early 1900s is at risk of failing.

2 days ago

The majority of wildfires in Utah are human-caused, according to Utah Fire Info. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones and Kevin Eubank, KSL TV

Utah Firewatch: It’s everybody’s responsibility to help stop the spark

While Utah has all the ingredients in place for a destructive wildfire season, what ultimately happens really depends on the choices we all make.

2 days ago

People are getting out of the summer heat by skating at Acord Ice Center. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Ice rinks serve as a spot to escape the summer heat

Some Utahns are heading to the ice as a way to escape the summer heat as temperatures get near 100 degrees again.

2 days ago

Parts of Utah have been given a heat advisory on Sunday. A view of the state Capitol and the Salt L...

Andrew Adams

As temperatures approach 100, urban surfaces can make the heat even more present

When temperatures approach and reach triple digits, heat captured and reflected by surfaces can make conditions in urban areas only more sweltering.

3 days ago

The Little Twist wildfire grew to 2,398 acres and was 10% contained after burning for over a week ...

Mary Culbertson and Matt Johnson, KSL TV

Utah’s 2024 fire season is fully loaded and forecasting danger. Here’s why

The 2024 fire season in Utah has all the ingredients it needs to pose a threat to residents.

3 days ago

The burn scar from one of the three fires that started in Tooele County in June 2024. (Mike Anderso...

Mike Anderson

Tooele firefighters worry about ‘volatile’ conditions as fireworks go on sale in Utah

As fireworks go on sale Monday for Fourth of July celebrations, firefighters are dealing with some dangerous conditions in the West Desert.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Flash flood warnings issued for area near Capitol Reef, I-70 in Emery County