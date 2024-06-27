BYU Football Lands Andrew Williams Over Rival Big 12 Programs

Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
PROVO, Utah – BYU football continues to bolster its 2025 recruiting class.

The latest addition is offensive tackle Andrew Williams from Kirksville, Missouri, three hours east of where BYU head coach Kalani Sitake played high school at Kirkwood, Missouri.

Williams is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings and is the 993rd-ranked prospect nationally.

Andrew Williams commits to BYU

“100% committed to Brigham Young University!! Go Cougars,” wrote Williams on X.

Williams picked BYU over offers from the Cougars Big 12 peers in Kansas, Iowa State, and Kansas State. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound offensive lineman took official visits to those programs earlier this month.

He also received some recruiting interest from Arkansas and Minnesota.

Throughout his recruitment, Williams also received offers from Ivy League schools.

Williams is an explosive athlete for his size and boasts a 30-inch vertical jump.

The addition of Williams gives BYU their second-highest-rated recruit in the 2025 class.

Williams’ recruitment with BYU sped up in June after he visited the campus for a summer camp. There, he received a scholarship offer from new offensive line coach TJ Woods. Less than three weeks later, he commits to BYU.

BYU has 14 commitments for its 2025 recruiting class, eight of which were received this month.

Williams is the second offensive line commitment in the class. He joins Oakland native offensive tackle Kelepi Vete, who committed last month.

BYU Football Class of 2025 Commits

As of June 27, 2024

  • Cale Breslin | RB | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Blake Bryce | TE | Newbury Park, California
  • Cole Cogshell | EDGE | Pasadena, California
  • Jackson Doman | TE | Canby, Oregon
  • Sale Fano | EDGE | Westlake High (UT)
  • Ulavai Fetuli | EDGE | La Habra, California
  • Nolan Keeney | QB | Tualatin, Oregon
  • Tucker Kelleher | TE | Alpharettea, Georgia
  • Tyler Payne | LB | Weber High (UT)
  • Kelepi Vete | OT | Oakland, California
  • Will Walker | K/P | Riverton High (UT)
  • Kendal Wall | EDGE | Mountain Ridge High (UT)
  • LaMason Waller | WR | Hesperia, California
  • Andrew Williams | OT | Kirksville, Missouri

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

