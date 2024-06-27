60 in 60: #45 Utah State’s Falepule Alo (Offensive Lineman)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah State Aggies offensive lineman Falepule Alo checks in at No. 45.

Alo is the eighth Aggie to make the list up to this point. He joins No. 60 Gabriel Iniguez (DT), No. 59 Logan Pili (LB), No. 57 Jordan Vincent (S), No. 55 Teague Anderson (OL), No. 53 Avante Dickerson (CB), No. 51 Seni Tuiaki (DT), and No. 49 Broc Lane (TE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah State’s Falepule Alo

Born in Gonzales, Louisiana, Alo played high school football in his home state and Utah before joining the Aggies in 2020.

In his freshman season, he played in five games and started four. In 185 total snaps, Alo recorded 9.5 knockdowns.

Alo also played just five games in 2021 due to an injury. He played in 238 snaps and posted seven knockdowns.

This is how a center should block a Strong Safety.

Falepule Alo takes this guy on a magic carpet ride. pic.twitter.com/VvRordbizt — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 22, 2021

Going into his junior year in full health, Alo really caught his stride.

In 2022, he played in 12 games. In 555 snaps, he didn’t allow a single sack with 22 knockdowns.

Last year, Alo played a career-high 650 snaps with 39 knockdowns. The Aggies had an average season, finishing seventh in the Mountain West with a record of 6-7.

The offensive line around Alo leaves a lot to be desired. USU was dead last in the Mountain West last year with 44 sacks allowed for 240 yards. The Aggies will look to strengthen the trenches in 2024 and build around the rock in the middle, that is, Alo.

Alo’s cousin Sione Teuhema played in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

