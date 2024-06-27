Celebrate ‘National Sunglasses Day’ by keeping your eyes safe from the sun

SALT LAKE CITY — A recent survey shows 7 out of 10 Americans wear sunglasses regularly, but doctors say the number needs to be even higher.

Wearing sunglasses on “National Sunglasses Day” is not just a fashion sense to look like “Joe Cool.” It’s actually critically important to always protect your eyes, even on days when you are not at the beach or sitting by the pool.

And this warning from Dr. Jared Parker, a local ophthalmologist with Ungricht Parker Eye Associates, is not just for adults either.

“Even young children should be wearing UV-protected sunglasses to help lower their risk of problems later in life,” Parker said.

He listed some of the major problems all Utahns could encounter in the future if we don’t protect our eyes in the present. The first is that you have a higher risk of cataracts, which is when the lens of your eye gets clouded.

Other risks include a greater risk of eye cancer, macular degeneration, or a non-cancerous growth or inflammation called pterygium, which is common in places with a lot of wind, dust, and sun exposure.

Parker said it’s also important to remember that darker lenses don’t mean more protection and polarized lenses cut down on glare, which is not necessarily harmful rays.

“In addition to sunglasses, be good about wearing good hats. You know a hat with a wide brim really reduces that UV exposure to not only your eyes but your skin,” he said.

A good example is a gardening hat, which protects your eyes, neck, and head from the sun and harmful UV rays.

Parker said to remember the sunglasses don’t have to be expensive shades. However, they need either 100% UV protection or up to 400 NM, which is the strength of those ultraviolet rays.

And even on cloudy days, even in the shade – the sun can still damage your eyes and skin if you’re not protected.