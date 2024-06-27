Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Select Duke’s Kyle Filipowski With 32nd Pick In 2024 NBA Draft

Jun 27, 2024, 2:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz selected center Kyle Filipowski with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Filipowski attended college for two seasons at Duke University before being selected by the Jazz.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah Jazz Select Duke’s Kyle Filipowski With 32nd Pick

Last season with the Blue Devils, Filipowski averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 50/35/67 shooting splits.

In pre-draft interviews, Filipowski said that he modeled his game after Lauri Markkanen and Nikola Jokic.

Filipowski and the Blue Devils had an excellent year in 2023. They finished as the No. 9 team in the nation with a 27-9 record. Duke made it all the way to the Elite Eight before dropping to DJ Burns and NC State.

About Kyle Filipowski

Kyle Filipowski is one of the more well-rounded offensive centers in this year’s draft combining terrific footwork, hands, court vision, and the basketball IQ to do all of the other things in an NBA system.

The Duke sophomore stuffed the stat sheet with 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game and knocked down a healthy 35 percent of his 3.1 three-point attempts per game.

Filipowski will quickly provide floor spacing as a passer, short roller, and three-point shooter in the NBA.

Despite a decent 1.5 blocks per game average, Filipowski offers little in the way of rim protection and becomes a worse defender the closer he gets to the hoop.

While he moves his feet well defensively and records a high number of steals, he lacks strength and will get pushed around by stronger players at every position at the next level.

His height advantage that allowed him to score and rebound in college won’t have the same impact in the NBA, and until he gets stronger, he may have a tough time finding the floor.

The Jazz have one of the worst passing frontcourts in the NBA and Filipowski will immediately offer some of the same plusses Kelly Olynyk brought to the team before the February trade deadline.

Filipowski lacks enormous upside due to his average size and strength but could be a valuable contributor in any rotation if he fine-tunes his physique and jump shot.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Jazz Hold Three Picks In 2024 NBA Draft

Utah selected Colorado’s Cody Williams with the No. 10 pick and USC’s Isaiah Collier with the No. 29 pick on Wednesday night during the first round of the draft.

Want more coverage of Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #45 Utah State’s Falepule Alo (Offensive Lineman)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60. Utah State Aggies offensive lineman Falepule Alo checks in at No. 45.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Andrew Williams Over Rival Big 12 Programs

Another recruit is on the board for BYU football.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Defense Recognized By EA Sports College Football 25

The Utah Utes have the tenth-ranked defense in the much-anticipated College Football 25.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team U.S.A.’s Maddie Musselman Shares Source Of Her Competitiveness

Growing up near Newport Beach, California, women's water polo star Maddie Musselman has wanted to be an Olympian since childhood.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Utah Will Face Off Twice During Big 12 Basketball Season

Men's and women's basketball in the Big 12 will feature two games each between BYU and Utah in conference play.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Big 12 Matchups Revealed For First Year Under Kevin Young

The 20-game matchups for Kevin Young's first ride through the Big 12 Conference is put together.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Jazz Select Duke’s Kyle Filipowski With 32nd Pick In 2024 NBA Draft