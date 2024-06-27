Five people injured after lightning strike near Salina

SALINA — In central Utah, at least five people were injured after a lightning strike Thursday.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that people were injured in the area near Salina but did not specify the ages of the victims.

Two of the five victims were taken to hospitals by air, the other three by ground ambulance. Medical helicopters were seen at a motel parking lot in the area and then went to Wasatch Front hospitals.

It is unclear if any of them were directly struck by lightning or injured by a near strike.

Severe weather was active over much of Utah, producing flash flood warnings, strong winds, heavy rain and severe thunderstorm watches.