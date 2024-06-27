Seven in Church youth group injured in lightning strike

SALINA — Lightning struck near a youth group from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, injuring seven in the party. According to the Sevier County Sheriff, none of the injuries appear to be life threatening.

In a statement the sheriff said the youth group was hiking south of the Fremont Junction in the eastern part of Sevier County. As rain started, water puddled on the ground and lightning struck “next to the youth.”

The sheriff said approximately 50 people felt the shock of the lightning with seven experiencing medical concerns due to the electricity from the strike. Those seven were taken by ambulance to where they were met by medical helicopters. Two of the seven were experiencing symptoms serious enough to be taken by air to Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi. The rest were taken to local hospitals.

The rest of the hikers were accounted for and taken to Salina where they were met by parents with no other medical issues reported.

Severe weather was active over much of Utah, producing flash flood warnings, strong winds, heavy rain and severe thunderstorm watches.