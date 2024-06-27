Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
LOCAL NEWS

Sexual assault charges filed against Utah OBGYN

Jun 27, 2024, 4:11 PM

a group of women together...

Women who claim they were abused by a Provo OB-GYN pose for a photo for reporters on the steps of the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City after their case was argued before the Utah Supreme Court. (Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV)

(Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY JESSICA LOWELL, KSL NEWSRADIO


PROVO — The Utah County Attorney’s office has filed charges against an OBGYN who has previously been accused of sexual assault.

Dr. David Harrison Broadbent is facing one count of forcible sexual abuse. More than 100 women filed a lawsuit saying they were abused by Broadbent while receiving medical care. The case was heard by Utah’s Supreme Court in October of last year.

The Utah County Attorney’s office said they and local law enforcement are still investigating other allegations and will determine later if they will file more charges.

This is a breaking story and will be updated

