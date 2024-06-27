Sexual assault charges filed against Utah OBGYN

PROVO — The Utah County Attorney’s office has filed charges against an OBGYN who has previously been accused of sexual assault.

Dr. David Harrison Broadbent is facing one count of forcible sexual abuse. More than 100 women filed a lawsuit saying they were abused by Broadbent while receiving medical care. The case was heard by Utah’s Supreme Court in October of last year.

The Utah County Attorney’s office said they and local law enforcement are still investigating other allegations and will determine later if they will file more charges.

This is a breaking story and will be updated