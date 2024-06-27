Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

New Intermountain cancer center brings care to northern Utah patients

Jun 27, 2024, 4:25 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


OGDEN – Gaylene Greener clearly remembers when she found out she had stage four colon cancer.

“I was diagnosed in September 2014,” she said. “It had metastasized to my liver. (The doctor) told me that my life was in peril and that I needed to get on chemo as soon as possible.”

Greener, from Corinne, started weekly treatment at a small clinic. But a few years in, she started hearing whispers.

“We would hear, ‘They’re going to build a new space for all your cancer patients. And they’re going to do all these wonderful things.’ And I just kept thinking, ‘Well, that’s really cool. And it might be in a couple of years. I’ll probably never live long enough,'” she said.

Greene (right) speaking with her healthcare professional about her cancer treatment.

Greene (right) speaking with her healthcare professional about her cancer treatment. (Courtesy Gaylene Greener)

Fast forward to March, and Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital officially opened its new, state-of-the-art cancer center.

“I was really happy when I came in and saw how much thought had been put into that,” Greener said. “As a patient, I live it, and I know the people who planned this probably weren’t patients, so I’m glad they put so much thought into helping us be comfortable.”

The new space is located on the first floor of the hospital. The center includes comfortable seating for patients who are there for hours at a time, colorful artwork, and several windows to bring in natural light. It also increased infusion bays from 8 to 12 and chemotherapy infusion bays from 16 to 24.

A team of nurses, oncologists, pharmacists, social workers, and dieticians collaborate together for each individual.

“The people here make you feel like every time you walk through the door, you are a VIP,” Greener said.

Patients receiving cancer treatments at the new Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital cancer center.

Patients receiving cancer treatments at the new Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital cancer center. (KSL TV)

“Our team is amazing,” said Jennifer Lucas, a nurse and the infusion manager for Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital’s Cancer Center. “They hold the patients’ hands; they help calm them. They educate them as to what’s going to happen. That’s one of the biggest keys to our care here is the relationship building.”

It’s that personalized care that has made all the difference for patients like Greener.

“When I thought I was going to die within weeks, I have survived for ten years,” Greener said. “This has been a miracle place for me. Nobody wants to have cancer. But if you have to have cancer, this is the place you want to be.”

Intermountain Health said the new cancer center was funded by generations of donations. For more information on the center, you can visit the hospital’s website. 

New Intermountain cancer center brings care to northern Utah patients