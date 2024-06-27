Air show brings $50 million impact to Utah

LAYTON — The Warriors Over the Wasatch Air show brings a huge economic impact to the state of Utah, as hundreds of thousands of people are drawn into Davis County.

Kevin Ireland, the executive director at the Utah Air Show Foundation, said they’ve come to expect the airshow to be a tremendous draw for people.

“It’s one of the largest on-installation air shows in the country,” Ireland said.

Ireland said that those who come for the air show often choose to explore Utah after.

“They stay and extend their stay and visit,” Ireland said. “You know, the Big Five down south, the Dinosaur Park, and other areas around Northern Utah.”

Money from tourism is projected to reach approximately $50 million spent in Utah, which will boost the economy.

That’s why many business owners plan to gear up for one of their biggest weekends of the year.

Moe’s Burritos, a nationally-known chain, has just one location in Utah. Part-owner and manager Michael Lin said after nine years in the area, he knows crowds will converge to look at the sky, and try some of their famous queso.

“The air show will bring a lot of customers coming in here,” Lin said. “We have a patio in here, and you can sit down, watching the airplanes fly over your head. That’s amazing.”

Lin said the restaurant has been planning weeks in advance to make sure everything goes smoothly during the air show.