Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: Russian Defenseman Anton Silayev

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft is less than a week away and Utah’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

2024 NHL Draft Preview

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah Hockey Club owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

We’ve already looked at Russian forward Ivan Demidov, Michigan State’s Aytyom Leshunov, WHL product Cayden Lindstrom, NTDP left wing Cole Eiserman, and OHL standout Sam Dickinson.

Now we look at Russian defenseman Anton Silayev.

RELATED: Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

NHL Draft prospect Anton Silayev

Silayev is an 18-year-old prospect from Sarov, Russia. He’s considered one of the top defensive players in this year’s draft and projected as a top-five draft pick.

“I love the physical side,” Silayev told NHL.com. “I realize that I have to get stronger, because details of the men’s game are different than junior. In the KHL you can bang bodies and someone can hit back, so you have to be ready for it.”

In their latest mock draft, NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike Morreale both have the defenseman out of Utah’s range at No. 6. Each insider projected Silayev as the No. 3 overall pick to the Anaheim Ducks.

Kimelman thinks the Russian defenseman is “one of the most intriguing players in this year’s draft” and a player who has “the potential to be a tremendous complementary piece on a top defense pair.”

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Rachel Doerrie also has Silayev going No. 3 to the Ducks. Doerrie called Silayev a “raw” talent that requires “lots of patient development” but added he’s a “hulking defenseman, human eraser and excellent skater.”

Both mock drafts think Silayev will be the second defenseman taken after Artyom Levshunov goes No. 2.

However, if Silayev slides to No. 6, Utah could land a steal in the first round with the talented defenseman.

About Anton Silayev

Date of Birth: April 11, 2006

Height: 6′ 7″

Shoots: Left

League: KHL

Current Team: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 63

Goals: 3

Assists: 8

Points: 11

PIM: 10

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

NHL Draft Order

The first round order of the draft is set to be the following:

RELATED STORIES

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Utah Hockey Club
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh)
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues
  17. Washington Capitals
  18. Chicago Blackhawks (from New York Islanders)
  19. Vegas Golden Knights
  20. New York Islanders (from Tampa Bay Lightning via Chicago Blackhawks)
  21. Los Angeles Kings
  22. Nashville Predators
  23. Toronto Maple Leafs
  24. Colorado Avalanche
  25. Ottawa Senators (from Boston Bruins via Detroit Red Wings)
  26. Montreal Canadiens (from Winnipeg Jets)
  27. Carolina Hurricanes
  28. Calgary Flames (from Vancouver Canucks)
  29. Dallas Stars
  30. New York Rangers
  31. Anaheim Ducks (from Edmonton Oilers)
  32. Philadelphia Flyers (from Florida Panthers)

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

