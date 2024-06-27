Mudslide closes Arches National Park, roads flood in Moab

UPDATE: The city of Moab reports the U.S. 191 is now open in both directions though traffic remains slow.

MOAB — Weather has struck Grand County again, this time closing the entrance to Arches National Park and flooding some roads in nearby Moab.

The city said another mudslide has happened north of the area.

A mudslide on U.S. 191, the main road with access to the park, was closed at Arches Scenic Drive. At 5:24 p.m. the northbound lane of the road opened while the southbound lane remained closed. The same road is the main route through Moab, emerging on the other side of town to head south. It handles local and tourist traffic but also is a route for semitrucks.

In the city at 550 N. Main Street, at Stewart Canyon, water over the road restricted travel to one lane.

The city urged residents to be cautious with travel and said streetlights were flashing red in all directions at the intersection of 100 South and Main Street and at state Route 128 where water was also over the road.

A week ago the city issued flash flood warnings as roads flooded.

Moab averages approximately 10 inches of precipitation each year. The nearby La Salle mountains typically receive more water.