BYU Guard Egor Demin Projects High In Early 2025 NBA Mock Draft

Jun 27, 2024, 5:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball newcomer Egor Demin is a one-of-a-kind prospect for the Cougars. He is viewed as an NBA lottery pick before his first season at BYU.

As the 2024 NBA draft wrapped up on Thursday, one outlet agreed with the projection of Demin as a lottery-bound prospect.

Egor Demin: Top-10 NBA draft pick in early 2025 mock draft

CBS Sports put out their Way-Too-Early 2025 NBA Draft first-round mock draft. They have the 6-foot-9 guard who starred for Real Madrid and is going in the Top 10 of next year’s draft.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by egor demin (@3gorr)

CBS tabbed Demin to be selected at No. 10 in their 2025 mock draft.

BYU hasn’t had a player selected in the NBA draft since Jimmer Fredette in 2011, so it’s safe to say that it is not known as an NBA hotbed.

However, former Phoenix Suns assistant and new BYU head coach Kevin Young is out to change that narrative.

Unlike the 2024 draft, the 2025 draft is viewed as a class in which star prospects could emerge. CBS projects Duke’s heralded freshman Cooper Flagg as the number one pick.

Other prospects near the top of the mock include Baylor freshman VJ Edgecombe and Demin’s Real Madrid teammate, Hugo Gonzalez.

BYU coach Kevin Young on Demin: “…special talent with an extremely bright future”

“We are thrilled that Egor and his family are joining us at BYU,” BYU head coach Kevin Young said when Demin signed earlier this month. “He is a special talent with an extremely bright future, and he plays the game the right way. At 6-foot-9, his passing, playmaking and shooting will fit seamlessly into our style of play. Egor has proven himself among the best prospects in Europe in recent years. We look forward to helping him grow and develop on and off the court.”

Demin led Real Madrid as they secured a championship in the U18 ANGT Championship. In the championship against PFBB Paris, Demin scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out six assists, along with three steals and two blocks.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

