Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: Denver's Zeev Buium

Jun 27, 2024, 6:01 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft is only one day away and Utah’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah Hockey Club owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

 

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

We’ve already looked at Russian forward Ivan Demidov, Michigan State’s Aytyom Leshunov, WHL product Cayden Lindstrom, NTDP left wing Cole Eiserman, and OHL standout Sam Dickinson, and KHL defenseman Anton Silayev.

Up next, we dive into Denver defenseman Zeev Buium.

NHL Draft prospect Zeev Buium

Buium is an 18-year-old defenseman from San Diego, California.

Before his collegiate career, Buium played a couple of years in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. In the 202-23 NTDP season, Buium posted five goals and 35 assists in 63 games.

Last season, Buium chose to play at the University of Denver. He led the Pioneers to the NCAA Championship. While at Denver, the defenseman recorded 11 goals, 39 assists, and 20 penalty minutes in 42 contests.

In their latest mock draft, NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike Morreale have the Denver standout within Utah’s reach.

Morreale projected Buium as the No. 6 by Utah.

Kimelman thinks Utah HC passes on Buium in favor of Dickinson. However, Kimelman praised Buium as a player “who has a smooth, poised approach to go with his maturity, outstanding skill set and high-end athleticism.”

Like Morreale, ESPN’s Rachel Doerrie had Utah picking Buium in the outlet’s latest mock draft. She said Buium or Dickinson is “the most likely pick” at No. 6.

“Buium is an elite puck mover who tilts the ice in his team’s favor,” Doerrie wrote. “Zayne Parekh is the best offensive defenseman in the draft, but Utah seems higher on Buium’s all-around game.”

About Zeev Buium

Date of Birth: December 7, 2005

Height: 6′ 0″

Shoots: Left

League: NCAA

Current Team: Denver Pioneers

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 42

Goals: 11

Assists: 39

Points: 50

PIM: 20

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

NHL Draft Order

The first round order of the draft is set to be the following:

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Utah Hockey Club
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh)
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues
  17. Washington Capitals
  18. Chicago Blackhawks (from New York Islanders)
  19. Vegas Golden Knights
  20. New York Islanders (from Tampa Bay Lightning via Chicago Blackhawks)
  21. Los Angeles Kings
  22. Nashville Predators
  23. Toronto Maple Leafs
  24. Colorado Avalanche
  25. Ottawa Senators (from Boston Bruins via Detroit Red Wings)
  26. Montreal Canadiens (from Winnipeg Jets)
  27. Carolina Hurricanes
  28. Calgary Flames (from Vancouver Canucks)
  29. Dallas Stars
  30. New York Rangers
  31. Anaheim Ducks (from Edmonton Oilers)
  32. Philadelphia Flyers (from Florida Panthers)

