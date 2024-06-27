Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Toronto Raptors Sign Utah Basketball’s Branden Carlson To Two-Way Deal

Jun 27, 2024, 6:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Following the conclusion of the NBA Draft, reports surfaced that the Toronto Raptors were signing Utah Utes center Branden Carlson to a two-way contract.

Carlson played in five seasons with the Runnin’ Utes and built an all-time Utah men’s basketball career.

Carlson played 145 games in a Utah uniform with 139 starts.

He increased his scoring average every season and finished fifth all-time in Utes scoring with 1874 total points.

Carlson is also first in games played, first in blocks, fourth in field goals made, and fourth in defensive rebounds.

Last season, Carlson was named to the All-Pac-12 First-Team, the AP All-Pac-12 Second-Team, and the NABC Second-Team All-District. He was also named the Utah State of Sports Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year in 2023.

Carlson joins a Toronto Raptors team that is best described as an organization in limbo.

After winning the 2019 NBA Championship and losing their star player, the Raptors have been on the decline. They won 48 games in 2022, 41 games in 2023, and just 25 games last season.

However, there is still hope for the team up north. Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Gradey Dick are all promising players under 25 years old.

The Utah ties continue to stack up for the Raptors.

Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji both started this past NBA season with the Utah Jazz and were shipped to Toronto at the trade deadline.

Also, center Jakob Poeltl will be going into his fifth year with the Raptors and played his college ball at Utah.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Branden Carlson with the Toronto Raptors? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah HC Center Logan Cooley Named To NHL All-Rookie Team

The NHL announced Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley as a member of the league's All-Rookie Team for the 2023-24 season.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: Denver’s Zeev Buium

The 2024 NHL Draft is less than a week away and Utah's front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Guard Egor Demin Projects High In Early 2025 NBA Mock Draft

BYU's heralded guard from Real Madrid is viewed as an NBA lottery pick.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: Russian Defenseman Anton Silayev

The 2024 NHL Draft is less than a week away and Utah's front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bronny James, LeBron James’ Son, Taken By Lakers With 55th Pick In NBA Draft

Bronny James — the son of LeBron James — was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that his father has played for since 2018.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

U.S. Hurdler Rai Benjamin Uses Music To Get In Medal Mindset

With an Olympic Silver medal already on his resume, Team U.S.A. hurdler Rai Benjamin knows exactly how to get his mind right before a race.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Toronto Raptors Sign Utah Basketball’s Branden Carlson To Two-Way Deal