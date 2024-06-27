Utah HC Center Logan Cooley Named To NHL All-Rookie Team
Jun 27, 2024, 6:33 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The NHL announced Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley as a member of the league’s All-Rookie Team for the 2023-24 season.
The league announced its All-Rookie Team following the NHL Awards show on Thursday, June 27.
Cooley was the lone member of Utah’s roster to earn a spot on the NHL’s first, second, or All-Rookie teams for the season.
In 2022, the Arizona Coyotes selected Cooley with the No. 3 overall pick in the NHL Draft.
Last season, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native appeared in 82 games for the Coyotes as a first-year player. He recorded 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points as a rookie. Cooley posted 18 penalty minutes in 2023-24.
Cooley’s rights were officially transferred to Utah Hockey Club on June 13.
