Utah HC Center Logan Cooley Named To NHL All-Rookie Team

Jun 27, 2024, 6:33 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The NHL announced Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley as a member of the league’s All-Rookie Team for the 2023-24 season.

Logan Cooley lands on NHL All-Rookie Team

The league announced its All-Rookie Team following the NHL Awards show on Thursday, June 27.

Cooley was the lone member of Utah’s roster to earn a spot on the NHL’s first, second, or All-Rookie teams for the season.

In 2022, the Arizona Coyotes selected Cooley with the No. 3 overall pick in the NHL Draft.

Last season, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native appeared in 82 games for the Coyotes as a first-year player. He recorded 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points as a rookie. Cooley posted 18 penalty minutes in 2023-24.

Cooley’s rights were officially transferred to Utah Hockey Club on June 13.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

