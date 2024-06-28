Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

World’s first carbon tax on livestock will cost farmers $100 per cow

Jun 27, 2024, 7:51 PM

A herd of cows is pictured near Allerup, Denmark, in August 2021. Dairy farmers in Denmark face hav...

A herd of cows is pictured near Allerup, Denmark, in August 2021. Dairy farmers in Denmark face having to pay an annual tax of 672 krone ($96) per cow for the planet-heating emissions they generate. (Michal Fludra/NurPhoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Michal Fludra/NurPhoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY HANNA ZIADY, CNN


KSLTV.com

London (CNN) — Dairy farmers in Denmark face having to pay an annual tax of 672 krone ($96) per cow for the planet-heating emissions they generate.

The country’s coalition government agreed this week to introduce the world’s first carbon emissions tax on agriculture. It will mean new levies on livestock starting in 2030.

Denmark is a major dairy and pork exporter, and agriculture is the country’s biggest source of emissions. The coalition agreement — which also entails investing 40 billion krone ($3.7 billion) in measures such as reforestation and establishing wetlands — is aimed at helping the country meet its climate goals.

“With today’s agreement, we are investing billions in the biggest transformation of the Danish landscape in recent times,” Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement Tuesday. “At the same time, we will be the first country in the world with a (carbon) tax on agriculture.”

The Danish dairy industry broadly welcomed the agreement and its goals, but it has angered some farmers.

The move comes just months after farmers held protests across Europe, blocking roads with tractors and pelting the European Parliament with eggs over a long list of complaints, including gripes about environmental regulation and excessive red tape.

The global food system is a huge contributor to the climate crisis, producing around a third of greenhouse gas emissions.

Livestock farming has a particularly big impact, accounting for around 12% of global emissions in 2015, according to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization. A share of this pollution comes from methane, a potent planet-warming gas produced by cows and some other animals through their burps and manure.

Reducing livestock emissions

The tax, expected to be approved by Denmark’s parliament later this year, will amount to 300 krone ($43) per tonne (1.1 ton) of CO2-equivalent emissions from livestock from 2030, rising to 750 krone ($107) in 2035.

A 60% tax break will apply, meaning that farmers will effectively be charged 120 krone ($17) per tonne of livestock emissions per year from 2030, rising to 300 krone ($43) in 2035.

On average, Danish dairy cows, which account for much of the cattle population, emit 5.6 tonnes of CO2-equivalent per year, according to Concito, a green think tank in Denmark. Using the lower tax rate of 120 krone results in a charge of 672 krone per cow, or $96.

With the tax break in place, that levy will rise to 1,680 krone per cow in 2035 ($241).

In the first two years, the proceeds from the tax will be used to support the agricultural industry’s green transition and then reassessed.

“The whole purpose of the tax is to get the sector to look for solutions to reduce emissions,” Concito’s chief economist Torsten Hasforth told CNN. For example, farmers could change the feed they use.

But Danish farmers’ group Bæredygtigt Landbrug said the measures amounted to a “scary experiment.”

“We believe that the agreement is pure bureaucracy,” chairman Peter Kiær said in a statement. “We recognize that there is a climate problem… But we do not believe that this agreement will solve the problems, because it will put a spoke in the wheel of agriculture’s green investments.”

Peder Tuborgh, the CEO of Arla Foods, Europe’s largest dairy group, said the agreement was “positive” but that farmers who “genuinely do everything they can to reduce emissions” should not be subjected to a tax.

“It is essential that the tax base for a (carbon) tax is solely based on emissions for which there are means to eliminate (them),” he added in statement.

Kristian Hundeboll, the CEO of DLG Group, one of Europe’s biggest agricultural businesses and a cooperative owned by 25,000 Danish farmers, said it was “crucial for competitiveness” for the tax to be “anchored” in European Union legislation. “Neither the climate, agriculture nor the ancillary industries benefit from Denmark acting unilaterally,” he said.

Laura Paddison contributed to this article.

Call to Earth is a CNN editorial series committed to reporting on the environmental challenges facing our planet, together with the solutions. Rolex’s Perpetual Planet Initiative has partnered with CNN to drive awareness and education around key sustainability issues and to inspire positive action.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Elvis Presley gave away his blue suede shoes before going into the army. Mandatory Credit: Henry Al...

 Catherine Nicholls, CNN

Elvis Presley’s actual blue suede shoes are up for auction

When Elvis Presley’s debut album took the charts by storm in 1956, “Blue Suede Shoes” was its opening track. Now the shoes are up for auction.

1 day ago

The Rapidan Dam in Minnesota is in “imminent failure condition,” according to local authorities...

Andy Rose, Lauren Mascarenhas, Amanda Musa and Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

At least 2 are dead from catastrophic Midwest flooding and a Minnesota dam is at risk of failing

At least two people are dead after severe storms and major flooding hit the Midwest, according to officials, and a dam in southern Minnesota built in the early 1900s is at risk of failing.

2 days ago

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is joined by Kevin Rudd, Australian Ambassador to the US, as he ar...

Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Thomas Manglona, CNN

Julian Assange ends stalemate with US, exchanging guilty plea for his freedom

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked free for the first time in 12 years after a US judge signed off on his unexpected plea deal on Wednesday morning.

2 days ago

Rivian electric pickup trucks sit in a parking lot at a Rivian service center in May 2022 in South ...

Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN

Rivian and VW join up to design vehicle software

Rivian and VW are forming a joint venture to create vehicle software, with a $5 billion investment.

2 days ago

Kenya police officers walk away from a street covered in tear gas during a demonstration against ta...

Larry Madowo, Stephanie Busari and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

At least five dead, 31 injured as Kenyan police fire live rounds at protesters, Amnesty says

At least five people were shot dead after Kenyan police fired live rounds at demonstrators in Nairobi Tuesday as outrage swelled against a controversial finance bill that has sparked widespread protests.

2 days ago

The Rapidan Dam in Minnesota is in “imminent failure condition,” according to local authorities...

Andy Rose and Lauren Mascarenhas

A Minnesota dam is at risk of collapse due to flooding

A dam in southern Minnesota built in the early 1900s is at risk of collapse, as communities across the Upper Midwest deal with major flooding from heavy rains.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

World’s first carbon tax on livestock will cost farmers $100 per cow