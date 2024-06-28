Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Self-clean or self-destruct? Utah woman says oven feature left her with a hefty repair bill

Jun 27, 2024, 10:27 PM | Updated: 10:56 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

MOUNTAIN GREEN – Arbra Wall’s kitchen has two ovens, and they were put to good use during the holidays. So much so, that she decided to use the self-cleaning feature on both appliances for the first time.

“It locks the oven, and the heat comes on and I guess the heat cooks the grime,” she said. “It went fine. They looked sparkling new.”

But now, Wall wishes she never used the self-cleaning tool. “When I went to use my oven, nothing worked.”

The ovens each got so hot during the self-cleaning, they burned out an internal fuse. The repair costs totaled $821 for the pair of ovens.

“Sometimes you get away with it,” Ronnie Haywood of Famous Appliance Services, who repaired Wall’s ovens, said. “Sometimes, you don’t.”

Self-destruct?

Haywood said they have a different name for an oven’s self-clean button.

“We call it self-destruct,” he said. “You are legitimately playing Russian roulette with your oven if you use your self-clean.”

He said Wall is lucky that the high-limit fuses in her ovens are all that burned out. When self-cleaning, ovens can get so hot for so long that they sometimes burn up sensitive electronics, which can be really expensive to fix.

“You’re just taking a risk if you use it,” Haywood said. “Personally, I would never use it at my own home.”

While it could have been worse, Wall certainly would have preferred her oven did not need to be repaired at all.

“We read through the book,” she said. “There was nothing that ever said anything about them burning out.”

Frustrated, she asked the KSL Investigators to investigate.

Arbra Wall shows KSL’s Matt Gephardt one of her two ovens damaged when she used the self-clean feature. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV) Repair pro Ronnie Haywood of Famous Appliance Services says he’s seen expensive damage to an oven’s sensitive electronics, including control boards, caused by self-cleaning. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV) There is a hot debate on self-cleaning. Proponents say it’s safe and works well. Critics claim it can cause extensive damage and poses a fire risk. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV) Self-cleaning works by heating the oven – sometimes higher than 800 degrees Fahrenheit – to burn the baked-on drips and burnt bits of food into ash that can be easily wiped away. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

The hot debate

Searching online, we found a raging debate about the self-cleaning feature on ovens. For every comment or article denouncing self-clean over something that can go wrong, there seemed to be another article that lauded the self-cleaning feature for how well it works and that issues are either outliers or caused by users.

On an official level, thoughts on self-cleaning are also a mixed bag.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is in charge of keeping dangerous and defective products off the U.S. market. Searching “self-clean oven” in the CPSC archives, we found close to 16,000 complaints. Some are official recalls for things like “it gets too hot” or even “poses a fire hazard.”

Others are complaints about the oven having similar issues to Wall, like this one which reads, “Consumer reported that recently electric oven stopped heat up after self-clean function was used.”

But through the smattering of recalls and bad experiences, self-cleaning ovens have been deemed safe enough to be sold.

Manufacturer responds

While this is certainly not an issue exclusive to KitchenAid, the brand of Wall’s ovens, we reached out to its parent company, Whirlpool, to ask about Wall’s experience.

A spokesperson wrote: “If this customer’s fuse tripped as her servicer reported, that means her appliance shut down long before it could cause damage either to itself or to the surrounding cabinetry. While these fuse trips are rare, they can arise from a variety of issues, including installations that violate Whirlpool’s instructions to ensure the surrounding cabinetry does not obstruct the oven exhaust vents.”

Whirlpool said all its cooking appliances “are tested and certified to meet applicable safety standards” including ensuring “that ovens set to a self-cleaning cycle will not overheat and will shut down long before reaching excess temperatures.”

Wall said if she’d known there was a real possibility that expensive repairs could be the result of using the self-cleaning feature, she would have never used it.

“They know that it’s a problem,” she said. “Manufacturers have done a disservice to consumers.”

Alternatives to self-clean

So, what to use instead of your oven’s self-clean function? There are always oven cleaners you can get at a supermarket. Another option is a paste of baking soda and vinegar, among other home remedies. And to help prevent the cleaning from becoming a major chore, use an oven liner on the bottom rack to catch the drips and bits of food before they can become hard-to-scrub grime.

KSL 5 TV Live

Get Gephardt

People who live in a West Jordan neighborhood near 7200 South and 2300 West have been missing out o...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps West Jordan neighborhood’s mapping issue on Google Maps

People who live in a West Jordan neighborhood near 7200 South and 2300 West have been missing out on packages because Google Maps sends drivers to the wrong place.

1 day ago

According to new data from Carfax, at the end of last year, there were 609,000 vehicles with an unf...

Matt Gephardt

600,000 cars in Utah need recalls fixed, what is holding up the repair work?

According to new data from Carfax, at the end of last year, there were 609,000 vehicles with an unfixed recall in Utah.

9 days ago

Lynzee Delapaz explains to KSL’s Matt Gephardt how her car was damaged when it collided with anot...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Who’s legally responsible for damage when cars collide in a car wash?

A Grantsville woman’s car was damaged inside a car wash when the vehicle ahead of her went off the tracks. So, who pays for the damage?

10 days ago

Matt Gephardt speaking to Thelissa Mead about Hyundai not responding to her claims and getting her ...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Utah Hyundai owner seeking reimbursement for overestimated fuel economy

A major automaker was accused of saying their cars get better mileage than they really do, And they promised to pay their customers back. But when one Utah customer wasn't, she decided to Get Gephardt.

14 days ago

(FILE) A test dummy getting hit by an air bag during a crash test....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Thousands of cars equipped with faulty airbags on Utah roads as automakers issues ‘Do Not Drive’ warnings

Auto manufacturers have recalled over millions of Takata airbags because of their potential to explode and shoot out sharp metal fragments. And there are still thousands of those in cars across Utah.

23 days ago

sprinkler sprays on green grass...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Layton man demands refund for decades of charges for water he can’t access

Imagine finding out you've been paying nearly 40 years for rights to water you're not only not getting, but that you can't get, because the pipes for it don’t exist.

24 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Self-clean or self-destruct? Utah woman says oven feature left her with a hefty repair bill