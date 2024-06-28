Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings For 2024-25 Season: Summer Edition

SALT LAKE CITY— As we enter the heart of summer, we’re getting a clear picture of what the Big 12 basketball teams will look like for the 2024-25 season.

The nation’s number one conference in nine of the past 11 years doesn’t appear to be slowing down with new membership.

Big 12 hoops will feature 16 teams next season as Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah join the league.

Despite finishing in KenPom as the number one conference, the Big 12 underperformed in the NCAA Tournament last season. No teams from the league reached the Elite Eight, the first time that has happened in the Big 12 since 2015.

That lack of March Madness success impacted roster construction for many of these teams, as they loaded up through the transfer portal or retained key contributors.

In 247Sports’ Composite Transfer Portal prospect rankings, Big 12 teams landed nine of the Top 25 transfers.

Among high school recruiting, five of the Top 25 classes were from Big 12 teams.

It’s a loaded league that only gets better with the addition of blueblood Arizona joining the mix.

Stacking these teams on top of one another was a challenge, but let’s dive into our summer edition power rankings for Big 12 basketball.

1. Houston

Head Coach: Kelvin Sampson (11th season at Houston)

Key returners: L.J. Cryer, J’Wan Roberts, Ja’Vier Francis, Joseph Tugler

Notable newcomers: Milos Uzan (Oklahoma), Mercy Miller (Freshman)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU, Utah

Away-only: Arizona, Arizona State, UCF, Colorado, Kansas State

Houston has reached the second weekend of the Big Dance in the last five NCAA Tournaments. Kelvin Sampson’s Houston program stepped into the Big 12 and made the transition appear seamless by winning the regular season title with a 15-3 record.

Losing do-it-all point guard Jamal Shead is a daunting task to replace. Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan has the task of stepping into Shead’s shoes this season.

Houston brings back everyone else of significance to surround Uzan. If the Coogs stay healthy, they will again have the personnel to make a run at cutting down the nets in early April.

2. Kansas

Head Coach: Bill Self (22nd season)

Key returners: Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris, KJ Adams

Notable newcomers: AJ Storr (Wisconsin), Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State), Rylan Griffen (Alabama), Flory Bidunga (Freshman)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: UCF, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State

Home-only: Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Utah

The sixth-place finish last year in the Big 12 has not sat well with Kansas. The Jayhawks loaded the roster and bolstered the depth through the transfer portal.

Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr was one of the top additions by any team in the country this offseason. They get big man Hunter Dickinson back for one final season.

KU did lose guard Elmarko Jackson for the season due to an injury. But they have the numbers this year to vault into championship contention again.

3. Iowa State

Head Coach: T.J. Otzelberger (4th season)

Key returners: Tamin Lipsey, Keshon Gilbert, Milan Momcilovic

Notable newcomers: Nate Heise (Northern Iowa), Dishon Jackson (Charlotte)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Arizona, UCF, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State

Home-only: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Utah

Away-only: Arizona State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Despite being number three in these power rankings, Iowa State could be a preseason Top 5 team next season. The defending Big 12 Tournament champions returned nearly everyone from last year’s Sweet 16 squad and made splashes in the transfer portal, landing Dishon Jackson from Charlotte.

4. Baylor

Head Coach: Scott Drew (22nd season)

Key returners: Jayden Nunn, Langston Love

Notable newcomers: VJ Edgecombe (Freshman), Jeremy Roach (Duke), Norchad Omier (Miami)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Arizona, Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Utah

Home-only: UCF, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Away-only: Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Texas Tech

Keeping Scott Drew in Waco over Kentucky was a major coup for the Baylor Basketball program. It sets the stage for Baylor to make another run with a revamped roster.

Baylor lost Ja’Kobe Walter (NBA), RayJ Dennis (eligibility expired), and Yves Missi (NBA). However, the Bears brought in their highest-rated recruit in the internet era, guard VJ Edgecombe.

They also added one of the nation’s top transfers in Miami forward Norchad Omier, to bolster the frontcourt.

5. Arizona

Head Coach: Tommy Lloyd (4th season)

Key returners: Caleb Love, Jaden Bradley

Notable newcomers: Trey Townsend (Oakland), Anthony Dell’Orso (Campbell), Carter Bryant (Freshman)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Texas Tech

Home-only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, TCU, Utah

Away-only: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

The anticipation is over. The 2024-25 @Big12Conference opponents are set 👀🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3mktmeCba6 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) June 27, 2024

It’s the first year for Arizona in the Big 12 Conference. We’re all confused that the league didn’t schedule the Wildcats in a home-and-away setup against Kansas. That’s because Arizona has a chance to be a Top-10 team to start the season.

Arizona getting Caleb Love back is a significant reason why the ‘Cats are a threat to contend for the Big 12 title in year one. His return, paired up with intriguing mid-major transfers Trey Townsend and Anthony Dell’Orso, makes Tommy Lloyd’s squad again dangerous.

6. Cincinnati

Head Coach: Wes Miller (4th season)

Key returners: Dan Skillings, Aziz Bandaogo, Jizzle James

Notable newcomers: Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Baylor, BYU, Kansas State, Utah, West Virginia

Home-only: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, TCU, Texas Tech

Away-only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State

pssst, the ‘cats are back 👀 pic.twitter.com/DNbJbvXflY — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) June 4, 2024

Cincinnati nearly brings back everyone from a team that was a tough out for everyone in the league last season. Dan Skillings has star potential in the Big 12 and the Bearcats get Aziz Bandaogo back after navigating the NBA draft process. Plus, Wes Miller brought in a Big 12 veteran Dillon Mitchell from Texas, to team up with the returning pieces.

Cincinnati basketball has a storied hoops tradition. The Big 12 is reviving this proud hoops program once again.

7. BYU

Head Coach: Kevin Young (1st Season)

Key returners: Dallin Hall, Richie Saunders, Fousseyni Traore

Notable newcomers: Egor Demin (Freshman), Kanon Catchings (Freshman), Keba Keita (Utah)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Utah, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Away-only: UCF, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU

sneak peek into practice today👀 pic.twitter.com/rr6PYN5X8T — BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) June 25, 2024

BYU made a splash by hiring Kevin Young away from the NBA. Since Young took over the program, he’s made splashes in his roster construction by bringing back Honorable Mention All-Big 12 guard Dallin Hall and forward Fousseyni Traore.

Then he landed two potential NBA first-round draft picks: freshmen Egor Demin and Kanon Catchings. Demin is viewed as a possible Lottery pick next June.

BYU has some questions about its frontcourt depth, but this roster and coaching staff are built to return to the NCAA Tournament.

8. Texas Tech

Head Coach: Grant McCasland (2nd season)

Key returners: Chance McMillan, Kerwin Walton, Darrion Williams

Notable newcomers: JT Toppin (New Mexico), Elijah Hawkins (Minnesota), Kevin Overton (Drake)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Oklahoma State, TCU

Home-only: Baylor, UCF, Colorado, Iowa State, West Virginia

Away-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Utah

Summer Lab 🧪 pic.twitter.com/SGxbFPTDC3 — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) June 20, 2024

Placing Texas Tech at eight might backfire, but someone has to be here.

Second-year head coach Grant McCasland did a nice job in the Transfer Portal after losing some key personnel. He added Elijah Hawkins from Minnesota, who averaged 7.5 assists per game last season.

9. Kansas State

Head Coach: Jerome Tang (3rd season)

Key returners: David N’Guessan

Notable newcomers: Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), Dug McDaniel (Michigan), Ugonna Onyenso (Kentucky), Achor Achor (Samford)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State

Home-only: Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, UCF, TCU, Utah

Putting Kansas State at nine might be a tad low. It speaks to the depth of the Big 12 this year; we need to see all the talent come together. The new roster is led by reported $2 million signee Coleman Hawkins from Illinois.

10. UCF

Head Coach: Johnny Dawkins (9th season)

Key returners: Darius Johnson, Jaylin Sellers

Notable newcomers: Moustapha Thiam (Freshman), Mike Williams (Memphis)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU

Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas State, Utah

Away-only: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Texas Tech, West Virginia

UCF proved last year that they belong in the buzzsaw of Big 12 Basketball. Johnny Dawkins has put together a roster that boasts 7-foot-1 freshman Moustapha Thiam.

It feels like this is a year that head coach Johnny Dawkins needs to get the Knights back to the Big Dance, or the hot seat could ratchet up.

11. TCU

Head Coach: Jamie Dixon (9th season)

Key returners: Ernest Udeh

Notable newcomers: Frankie Collins (Arizona State), Trazarien White (UNC Wilmington), R.J. Jones (Kansas State)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Baylor, UCF, Colorado, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah

Away-only: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State

The Horned Frogs had a senior-laden group last season, so this was always going to be a new-look roster in 2025 for Jamie Dixon. UNC Wilmington transfer Trazarien White might be the most intriguing newcomer out of the group. White is an athletic wing who averaged nearly 20 points last season.

12. West Virginia

Head Coach: Darian DeVries (1st Season)

Key returners: Ofri Naveh

Notable newcomers: Tucker DeVries (Drake), Javon Small (Oklahoma State), Amani Hansberry (Illinois)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Utah

Home-only: Arizona, Arizona State, UCF, Iowa State, Oklahoma State

Away-only: Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Fitting the pieces 🧩 pic.twitter.com/ZHAtg7NVXl — WVU Men’s Basketball (@WVUhoops) June 26, 2024

Hiring former Drake head coach Darian DeVries was an excellent hire by West Virginia. To make the fit even better, DeVries brought his son, two-time Missouri Valley Player of the Year Tucker DeVries.

The younger Devries averaged 21.6 points last season for Drake and shot 36.3% from three. He will be one of the top bucket-getters in the Big 12 this season.

13. Arizona State

Head Coach: Bobby Hurley (10th season)

Key returners: Adam Miller, Shawn Phillips

Notable newcomers: Jayden Quaintance (Freshman), Joson Sanon (Freshman), BJ Freeman (Milwaukee)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Arizona, BYU, Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Home-only: Baylor, UCF, Houston, Iowa State, TCU

Away-only: Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Utah, West Virginia

Time to hoop in a new conference 😈 Conference pairings for our first run in the Big 12 🏀 🎟️ https://t.co/TYrBmLyhKH pic.twitter.com/w9BxjMaV7j — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) June 27, 2024

Bobby Hurley landed one of the nation’s best recruiting classes in the 2024 high school cycle. Being young is never a recipe for success in the grueling Big 12, but the Sun Devils have some intriguing individual talents that could make them a team that surprises in their first year in the Big 12.

14. Oklahoma State

Head Coach: Steve Lutz (1st Season)

Key returners: Bryce Thompson, Jamyron Keller

Notable newcomers: Abou Ousmane (Xavier), Khalil Brantley (La Salle), Brandon Newman (Purdue)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: UCF, Houston, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah

Home-only: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, TCU, West Virginia

New head coach Steve Lutz wins wherever he goes. He led Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and Western Kentucky in the past three seasons, and each of those years resulted in three NCAA Tournament bids.

The former Purdue and Creighton assistant has worked for Matt Painter and Greg McDermott. He’s a proven winner who will get Oklahoma State back on track, but it will take some time.

15. Utah

Head Coach: Craig Smith (4th season)

Key returners: Lawson Lovering, Gabe Madsen

Notable newcomers: Miro Little (Baylor), Ezra Ausar (East Carolina), Keanu Dawes (Rice)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Home-only: Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech

Away-only: Arizona, UCF, Houston, Iowa State, TCU

Craig Smith loses many key contributors from last year’s Utah team that reached the NIT Semifinals. Landing former five-star Miro Little from Baylor was a solid addition, along with East Carolina’s Ezra Ausar, who recently shattered a backboard on a slam dunk in practice.

But this roster has too many questions to put them any higher than near the bottom of the league. That’s not an ideal place for a program searching for its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016.

16. Colorado

Head Coach: Tad Boyle (15th season)

Key returners: Julian Hammond III, Javon Ruffin

Notable newcomers: Andrej Jakimovski (Washington State), Andrew Crawford (Freshman)

Home-and-away Big 12 opponents: Arizona State, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU

Home-only: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, West Virginia

Away-only: Arizona, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Utah

we interrupt your NBA Draft content with some 2024-25 Big 12 schedule details ✍️ #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/aGghgLlDQ1 — Colorado Men’s Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) June 27, 2024

Colorado’s roster was loaded last season, led by two first-round NBA draft picks. After losing that level of talent, an assumed dropoff was bound to happen. The dropoff is far steeper when stepping back into the Big 12 compared to the old Pac-12.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

