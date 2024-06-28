Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: OHL Defenseman Zayne Parekh

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft gets underway tonight and Utah Hockey Club’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

2024 NHL Draft Preview

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah Hockey Club owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

We’ve already looked at Russian forward Ivan Demidov, Michigan State’s Aytyom Leshunov, WHL product Cayden Lindstrom, NTDP left wing Cole Eiserman, and OHL standout Sam Dickinson, KHL defenseman Anton Silayev, and NCAA champion Zeev Buium.

Now we look at OHL standout Zayne Parekh.

RELATED: Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

NHL Draft prospect Zayne Parekh

Parekh is an 18-year-old defenseman from Markham, Ontario, Canada.

He’s played the past two years for the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League. In Saginaw’s 2022-23 campaign, Parekh posted 21 goals, 16 assists, and 32 minutes in 50 games. Last season, Parekh took his game to another level with 33 goals and 63 assists in 66 contests. He also posted 64 PIM in 2023-24.

Zayne Parekh makes it look effortless 😮‍💨 Throwing it back to @ZayneParekh’s hat trick against the Flint Firebirds ahead of the 2024 #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/myH5Z6SVIH — Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) June 27, 2024

In their latest mock draft, NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike Morreale projected Parekh as a defenseman in Utah’s range in the first round. Both hockey insiders had Utah HC passes on Parekh and the defenseman going to the Seattle Kraken with the No. 8 overall pick.

Kimelman called Parkeh “an offensive force that led Ontario Hockey League defensemen.”

Zayne Parekh is a special talent. 🤩 The CHL Defenseman of the Year capped off his 96-point season with a Memorial Cup championship! 📺: Watch Round 1 of the 2024 Upper Deck #NHLDraft on June 28 at 7p ET on @espn, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ and @TVASports pic.twitter.com/2Om9cUo8yA — NHL (@NHL) June 9, 2024

Like Kimelman and Morreale, Rachel Doerrie has Parkeh going to the Kraken in her latest mock draft. Doerrie said the defenseman has the “ceiling” of an “elite, point-producing, offensive dynamo who runs a power play with precision.”

Suppose NHL.com and ESPN’s mock drafts are accurate. In that case, Utah will have its choice of Parkeh or another defenseman at No. 6. Parkeh’s offensive ability at the defenseman position makes him an intriguing lottery pick.

About Zayne Parekh

Date of Birth: February 15, 2006

Height: 6′ 0″

Shoots: Right

League: OHL

Current Team: Saginaw Spirit

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 66

Goals: 33

Assists: 63

Points: 96

PIM: 64

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

NHL Draft Order

The first round order of the draft is set to be the following:

Follow @kyleireland