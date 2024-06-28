Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: OHL Defenseman Zayne Parekh

Jun 28, 2024, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft gets underway tonight and Utah Hockey Club’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

2024 NHL Draft Preview

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah Hockey Club owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

We’ve already looked at Russian forward Ivan Demidov, Michigan State’s Aytyom Leshunov, WHL product Cayden Lindstrom, NTDP left wing Cole Eiserman, and OHL standout Sam Dickinson, KHL defenseman Anton Silayev, and NCAA champion Zeev Buium.

Now we look at OHL standout Zayne Parekh.

RELATED: Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

NHL Draft prospect Zayne Parekh

Parekh is an 18-year-old defenseman from Markham, Ontario, Canada.

He’s played the past two years for the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League. In Saginaw’s 2022-23 campaign, Parekh posted 21 goals, 16 assists, and 32 minutes in 50 games. Last season, Parekh took his game to another level with 33 goals and 63 assists in 66 contests. He also posted 64 PIM in 2023-24.

In their latest mock draft, NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike Morreale projected Parekh as a defenseman in Utah’s range in the first round. Both hockey insiders had Utah HC passes on Parekh and the defenseman going to the Seattle Kraken with the No. 8 overall pick.

Kimelman called Parkeh “an offensive force that led Ontario Hockey League defensemen.”

Like Kimelman and Morreale, Rachel Doerrie has Parkeh going to the Kraken in her latest mock draft. Doerrie said the defenseman has the “ceiling” of an “elite, point-producing, offensive dynamo who runs a power play with precision.”

Suppose NHL.com and ESPN’s mock drafts are accurate. In that case, Utah will have its choice of Parkeh or another defenseman at No. 6. Parkeh’s offensive ability at the defenseman position makes him an intriguing lottery pick.

About Zayne Parekh

Date of Birth: February 15, 2006

Height: 6′ 0″

Shoots: Right

League: OHL

Current Team: Saginaw Spirit

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 66

Goals: 33

Assists: 63

Points: 96

PIM: 64

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

NHL Draft Order

The first round order of the draft is set to be the following:

RELATED STORIES

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Utah Hockey Club
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh)
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues
  17. Washington Capitals
  18. Chicago Blackhawks (from New York Islanders)
  19. Vegas Golden Knights
  20. New York Islanders (from Tampa Bay Lightning via Chicago Blackhawks)
  21. Los Angeles Kings
  22. Nashville Predators
  23. Toronto Maple Leafs
  24. Colorado Avalanche
  25. Ottawa Senators (from Boston Bruins via Detroit Red Wings)
  26. Montreal Canadiens (from Winnipeg Jets)
  27. Carolina Hurricanes
  28. Calgary Flames (from Vancouver Canucks)
  29. Dallas Stars
  30. New York Rangers
  31. Anaheim Ducks (from Edmonton Oilers)
  32. Philadelphia Flyers (from Florida Panthers)

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah GM Bill Armstrong Says Rebuilding Franchise ‘Takes Some Patience’

Bill Armstrong joined the Utah Puck Report podcast to discuss his background in the sport, the NHL Draft, and Utah HC's rebuild process.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings For 2024-25 Season: Summer Edition

Rosters are coming together for the first edition of 16-team Big 12 basketball. Here are the power rankings after a busy portal and roster construction season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon Wins Hart, Lindsay Awards As NHL’s Top Player

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon was the big winner at Thursday's NHL awards show for the 2023-24 season.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Draft Reveals Team Building Strategy

With the 2024 NBA Draft in the rearview mirror, Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik's vision for the Utah Jazz has been revealed.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah HC Center Logan Cooley Named To NHL All-Rookie Team

The NHL announced Utah Hockey Club center Logan Cooley as a member of the league's All-Rookie Team for the 2023-24 season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Toronto Raptors Sign Utah Basketball’s Branden Carlson To Two-Way Deal

Following the conclusion of the NBA Draft, reports surfaced that Toronto was signing Utah's Branden Carlson to a two-way contract.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: OHL Defenseman Zayne Parekh