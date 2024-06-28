One injured in Salt Lake City barn fire

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was seriously injured in a large barn fire in Salt Lake City on Friday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, a barn caught fire near 3200 West and 3300 North causing all roads around the area to close for water shuttle operations.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

SLCFD is on scene of a large barn fire at 3200 W. and 3300 N. PIO is on scene. All roads around the area are closed to provide water shuttle operations. Please avoid the area to assist in fire operations. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/g1MX8caGoA — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) June 28, 2024

One person has been transported to the hospital by ambulance.