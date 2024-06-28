Roy man sent to prison for shooting a woman in the face during road rage incident

FARMINGTON — A man who shot a woman in the face while driving on I-15 in Davis County was sentenced to nine years to life in prison.

Daniel Cortez Bodon, 35, of Roy, was found guilty of attempted murder and two counts of discharge of a firearm on April 16. He was sentenced Monday to four years to life in prison for the attempted murder charge and “an indeterminate term of not less than five years” for the first-degree felony discharge of a firearm, plus three to five years for the third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

Bodon and his wife were riding a motorcycle in Clearfield on June 5, 2023, and chased down a Ford Focus while “brandishing” a handgun pointed at the car, according to charging documents.

“In a fit of road rage,” the charges say, Bodon fired four rounds at the passenger side of the Ford and then sped off. Police say Bodon is a motorcycle gang member.

The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old woman who had just graduated high school, was the only occupant of the vehicle. She sustained two gunshot wounds to the face that required immediate surgery and suffered permanent damage to her teeth and lips.

Through several different surveillance videos, police discovered Bodon and his wife had driven to a park in Roy after the shooting. Police utilized the footage to locate where Bodon lived and, through warrants, he was arrested June 21, 2023.

Charges state Bodon and the victim did not know each other and she “just happened to have driven her car around Bodon in a way that upset him. Disrespected or enraged, Bodon retaliated.

At his sentencing on Monday, Bodon received four years to life for the attempted murder charge and “an indeterminate term of not less than five years” for the first-degree felony discharge of a firearm, plus three to five years for the third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

A 2nd District Court judge ordered Bodon’s firearm sentences will be served concurrently but after the four-years-to-life term for attempted murder. The court recommended Bodon receive credit for time served, including the 370 days he has been in jail.

The court also ordered Bodon to pay more than $13,000 in restitution.