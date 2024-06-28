Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Roy man sent to prison for shooting a woman in the face during road rage incident

Jun 28, 2024, 11:55 AM

A 2nd District Court judge sentenced a man who shot a woman in the face while they were both drivin...

A 2nd District Court judge sentenced a man who shot a woman in the face while they were both driving on I-15 to nine years to life in prison. (Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON — A man who shot a woman in the face while driving on I-15 in Davis County was sentenced to nine years to life in prison.

Daniel Cortez Bodon, 35, of Roy, was found guilty of attempted murder and two counts of discharge of a firearm on April 16. He was sentenced Monday to four years to life in prison for the attempted murder charge and “an indeterminate term of not less than five years” for the first-degree felony discharge of a firearm, plus three to five years for the third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

Bodon and his wife were riding a motorcycle in Clearfield on June 5, 2023, and chased down a Ford Focus while “brandishing” a handgun pointed at the car, according to charging documents.

“In a fit of road rage,” the charges say, Bodon fired four rounds at the passenger side of the Ford and then sped off. Police say Bodon is a motorcycle gang member.

The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old woman who had just graduated high school, was the only occupant of the vehicle. She sustained two gunshot wounds to the face that required immediate surgery and suffered permanent damage to her teeth and lips.

Through several different surveillance videos, police discovered Bodon and his wife had driven to a park in Roy after the shooting. Police utilized the footage to locate where Bodon lived and, through warrants, he was arrested June 21, 2023.

Charges state Bodon and the victim did not know each other and she “just happened to have driven her car around Bodon in a way that upset him. Disrespected or enraged, Bodon retaliated.

At his sentencing on Monday, Bodon received four years to life for the attempted murder charge and “an indeterminate term of not less than five years” for the first-degree felony discharge of a firearm, plus three to five years for the third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

A 2nd District Court judge ordered Bodon’s firearm sentences will be served concurrently but after the four-years-to-life term for attempted murder. The court recommended Bodon receive credit for time served, including the 370 days he has been in jail.

The court also ordered Bodon to pay more than $13,000 in restitution.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

 One year ago, Sadie Harris almost died from a serious infection she got following the birth of he...

Eliza Pace

A mother’s love: Utah mom steps in to carry baby after daughter no longer can

 One year ago, Sadie Harris almost died from a serious infection she got following the birth of her first baby, now her mom is carrying her next baby.

2 hours ago

(Image courtesy Salt Lake City Fire Department)...

Eliza Pace

One injured in Salt Lake City barn fire

One person was seriously injured in a large barn fire in Salt Lake City on Friday morning.

4 hours ago

A Moab man who was questioned by police after concerns were raised about pictures he was taking at ...

KSL TV

Moab cold case murder from 1973 solved

MOAB — The Moab Police Department releases an update on the 51-year-old cold case homicide of Ann Woodward, who was found strangled to death in her bar in 1973. Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

4 hours ago

Medical helicopters responded to a hotel parking lot after a lightning strike was reported near Sal...

Garna Mejia

Several teens hospitalized after being shocked by lightning strike in central Utah

Dozens of teens shocked by a lightning strike are recovering in central Utah while others were flown to hospitals in northern Utah.

7 hours ago

There is a hot debate on self-cleaning. Proponents say it’s safe and works well. Critics claim it...

Matt Gephardt

Self-clean or self-destruct? Utah woman says oven feature left her with a hefty repair bill

A Mountain Green woman asked Matt Gephardt to investigate after she says the self-cleaning feature damaged her two ovens.

16 hours ago

The Air Force Thunderbirds touching down at Air Hill Air Force Base on June 27. 2024....

Mike Anderson

Thunderbirds arrive in Utah, prepare for ‘Warriors Over The Wasatch’ air show

The Air Force Thunderbirds touched down on Thursday and are preparing for this weekend's Warriors Over the Wasatch air show.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Roy man sent to prison for shooting a woman in the face during road rage incident