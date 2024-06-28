Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: WHL Defenseman Carter Yakemchuk

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft gets underway tonight and Utah Hockey Club’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

2024 NHL Draft Preview

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah Hockey Club owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

We’ve already looked at Russian forward Ivan Demidov, Michigan State’s Aytyom Leshunov, WHL product Cayden Lindstrom, NTDP left wing Cole Eiserman, and OHL standout Sam Dickinson, KHL defenseman Anton Silayev, and NCAA champion Zeev Buium, and Zayne Parekh of the OHL.

Up next is WHL defenseman Carter Yakemchuk.

NHL Draft prospect Carter Yakemchuk

Yakemchuk is a native of Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada.

The young defenseman has played the past three years for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League.

In his first season with the Hitmen, Yakemchuk had four goals and nine assists in 56 games. A year later, the defenseman improved his numbers to 19 goals and 28 assists in 67 games played. Last season, Yakemchuk recorded 30 goals, 41 assists, and 120 penalty minutes in 66 contests.

In their latest mock draft, NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike Morreale have Yakemchuk falling past Utah in the lottery portion of the first round. Kimelman has Yakemchuk landing with the San Jose Sharks at No. 11 and Morreale has him going a pick later, No. 12 to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kimelman said Yakemchuk has “NHL-ready size.” Morreale called the defenseman “positionally sound.”

Like Kimelman and Morreale, Rachel Doerrie has Yakemchuk sliding past Utah in her latest mock draft. According to Doerrie, Yakemchuk is a “big, right-handed defenseman with an excellent shot and quality puck-handling skill.”

Taking Yakemchuk at No. 6 might be a reach for Utah HC with other defensemen on the board.

About Carter Yakemchuk

Date of Birth: September 29, 2005

Height: 6′ 2.75″

Shoots: Right

League: WHL

Current Team: Calgary Hitmen

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 66

Goals: 30

Assists: 41

Points: 71

PIM: 120

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

NHL Draft Order

The first round order of the draft is set to be the following:

