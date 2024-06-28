NBA Releases Jazz Vegas Summer League Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA released the 2024 Las Vegas Summer League schedule, including four games for the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz will travel to Vegas after completing the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Related: Four Teams Competing In Salt Lake City Summer League

Utah Jazz Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

Saturday: 7/13 @ Dallas Mavericks 8:30 MDT NBATV

Mon: 7/15 @ Sacramento Kings 8:00 MDT ESPNU

Wed: 7/17 vs. Toronto Raptors 3:00 MDT ESPN2

Thu: 7/18 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 8:00 MDT NBATV

Though the Jazz haven’t officially announced their summer league roster, Walker Kessler, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Darius Bazley, Jason Preston, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski are expected to be with the team provided health.

Related: Cody Williams Excited About Fit In Utah

Additional games will be played July 20-22 depending on seeding.

When Is The Salt Lake City Summer League?

Before traveling to Las Vegas, the Jazz will make their summer debut at the Salt Lake City Summer League July 8-10.

The Salt Lake Summer League will feature four teams including the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Salt Lake City Summer League Schedule

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Salt Lake City Summer League.

July 8

5 p.m. MDT: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz

July 9

5 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. MDT: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz

July 10

5 p.m. MDT: Memphis Grizzlies @ Oklahoma City Thunder

7 p.m. MDT: Philadelphia 76ers @ Utah Jazz

Radio and television broadcast information has not been released.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops