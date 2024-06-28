Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
LOCAL NEWS

One hurt in structure fire near downtown Salt Lake City

Jun 28, 2024, 2:32 PM | Updated: 4:59 pm

Smoke from the working fire incident on 41 N. Chicago Street. (KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition due to a structure fire near downtown Salt Lake City.

On Friday afternoon, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said it was responding to a “working fire” at 41 N. Chicago Street. Chicago Street is closed from North Temple to South Temple.

Fire said the person hurt is a civilian but did not say how the person was injured or their involvement.

This is the second fire that hurt someone on Friday.

One injured in Salt Lake City barn fire

This is a breaking news story and will be updated if more information is provided. 

