One hurt in structure fire near downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition due to a structure fire near downtown Salt Lake City.

On Friday afternoon, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said it was responding to a “working fire” at 41 N. Chicago Street. Chicago Street is closed from North Temple to South Temple.

Fire said the person hurt is a civilian but did not say how the person was injured or their involvement.

This is the second fire that hurt someone on Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated if more information is provided.