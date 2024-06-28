Man found dead on Bonneville Salt Flats

WENDOVER — A 65-year-old man was found dead on the Bonneville Salt Flats after a family member reported him missing Friday.

Sgt. David Bleazard with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said police do not expect foul play, and there is no danger to the public, but a detective is headed to the body, and the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Just before 9 a.m. Friday a family member called the sheriff’s office to report the missing man and said family members were worried about him. Utah’s Department of Public Safety sent a helicopter to the Salt Flats and located him at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Bleazard said the man was found alone.

Police were not sure how long the man may have been dead, and Bleazard said they didn’t have a lot of information about the situation. The man has not yet been identified.

CORRECTION: KSL was originally told the man was 55. The story has been updated to match his correct age of 65.