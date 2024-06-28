Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Michael Kesselring To Two-Year Contract

Jun 28, 2024, 3:17 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club added to it’s pre-draft signings by inking a two-year deal with defenseman Michael Kesselring on Friday.

Utah has signed seven players leading up to the Draft in Las Vegas.

Utah Hockey Club Stays Busy Leading Up To Draft

The new NHL team in Utah started by signing forward Noel Nordh and left winger Julian Lutz to three-year deals.

The club then signed goaltender Matt Villalta, defenseman Patrik Koch, forward Ben McCartney, and defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok to two-way contracts.

Utah HC’s most recent signing was to keep fan favorite Liam “Spicy Tuna” O’Brien in town for three more seasons.

 

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 28 and 29.

Utah owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

About Defenseman Michael Kesselring

Kesselring, a New Hampshire native, was selected in the 6th round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

He got his first look at NHL competition with the Arizona Coyotes in 2022. He played in 9 games for the Yotes and recorded three assists, seven blocks, 12 hits, and two takeaways.

Last season, Kesselring saw an increased role in Arizona and made the most of it. The defenseman recorded five goals, 16 assists, 59 blocks, 106 hits, and 14 takeaways in 65 games played.

Kesselring has also spent a good amount of time in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners and Bakersfield Condors.

Utah General Manager Bill Armstrong spoke highly of Kesselring and what he can bring to the team following the signing.

“We are very pleased to have Michael (Kesselring) as part of our club,” Armstrong said. “He skates well, moves the puck effectively, and has a strong shot that can provide offense from the blueline. We look forward to having him in Utah for years to come.”

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

