Grand opening of ¡Vamos! Health

Jun 28, 2024, 4:23 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


WEST VALLEY CITY — Making steps toward inclusivity, a healthcare company is empowering Hispanic, Latino, and minority groups with a clinic in West Valley City.

With a growing Hispanic community in the state, !Vamos! Health is celebrating inclusivity and keeping accessible healthcare top of mind by opening its first in-person location.

“There’s a lot of diversity within the Hispanic community. We have very recently arrived immigrants and people who have grown up here. Their grandparents are from Latin America, perhaps,” Maria Barnett, chief external affairs officer, said.

¡Vamos! Health will offer fully bilingual primary care for patients in Spanish and English without requiring insurance.

Patients at the clinic can team up with a community health navigator who will help patients find the right resources for them in areas outside medical care. This includes things like legal support, employment opportunities, and academic options for their children.

“We found that the social determinant of health that affects people’s well-being can also affect their medical well-being,” Barnett said.

On Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their West Valley City location at 3725 West, 4100 South, a celebration will showcase the Hispanic culture through entertainment, including mariachi performances and an outdoor fiesta.

Grand opening of ¡Vamos! Health