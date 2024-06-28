Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

A Western film saga shines spotlight on Utah

Jun 28, 2024, 4:44 PM | Updated: 5:21 pm

Dan Spindle's Profile Picture

BY DAN SPINDLE


KSLTV.com

The Utah Film Commission works hard to highlight a century of success on the “silver screen” from the Beehive State. And with the premiere of the biggest Hollywood blockbuster filmed in Utah in years, it begs the question: Are more big productions headed our way?

Inside the Capitol was a fantastic display highlighting the history of Utah’s film industry. From “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” all the way to “The Sandlot” and beyond.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: (L-R) Lara Worthington and Sam Worthington attend the US Premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" at Regency Village Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: (L-R) Macedonio Elias and Tatanka Means attend the US Premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" at Regency Village Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Kevin Costner attends the US Premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" at Regency Village Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The filming of "Horizon" in Utah. (KSL TV) A poster for the film series "Horizon: An American Sega" that was filmed in Utah and releasing in theaters. (KSL TV) Virginia Pearce talking about how the Utah Film Commission tries to bring in Hollywood studios to Utah. (KSL TV)

As fun as it is to look back, a film series by Academy Award winner Kevin Costner focuses on how Utahns think about the present and the future of Utah’s film industry.

The “Horizon” saga, which will roll out as a streaming series with different parts, was shot right in Utah’s beautiful mountains and among the stark red rocks of the Beehive State.

Part 3 was filmed earlier this week.

The filming of "Horizon" in Utah.

The filming of “Horizon” in Utah. (KSL TV)

Utah is a great place to film this series as the state has an “old western” feel stamped all over its vistas. It’s the reason why Hollywood looks to the state over other filming locations since it brings their scenes to life.

Virginia Pearce with the Utah Film Commission knows better than anybody what Utah offers. She knows how other states, like New Mexico, managed to seduce filmmakers to set up shop north of Albuquerque instead of rolling cameras near Kanab.

“Really, the same reasons that brought John Ford and John Wayne here are the same reasons storytellers and filmmakers keep coming back today. We have amazing locations. We have film-friendly countries. We have resources and crew and actors who have been doing it a long time,” Pearce said.

Virginia Pearce talking about how the Utah Film Commission tries to bring in Hollywood studios to Utah.

Virginia Pearce talking about how the Utah Film Commission tries to bring in Hollywood studios to Utah. (KSL TV)

While Utah’s film industry is growing, clearing the $80-million mark annually, Pearce said that New Mexico brings in 10 times that amount yearly.

“There’s a balance to what makes sense. We obviously are a well-managed state. We have a great economy and so I leave it up to the legislature to kind of figure out what’s the right fit for Utah,” she said.

And that really is the trick. Can Utan get the incentives and set up the infrastructure to bring Hollywood here to the Beehive State again and again to make more big blockbusters?

“Horizon: An American Saga Part 1” is in theaters now. Go to film.utah.gov to check out all the interactive maps and cool history of Utah’s film industry.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Crowds visit Utah to see the Warriors Over the Wasatch Airshow in Layton. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Air show brings $50 million impact to Utah

The Warriors Over the Wasatch Airshow brings a $50 million economic impact to the state of Utah, as hundreds of thousands of people are drawn into Davis County.

24 hours ago

A new exhibit is worked on at The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. M...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art likely to be torn down, rebuilt in downtown Salt Lake City

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art officials support plans to tear down and rebuild their museum as a part of a sports, entertainment and culture district in downtown Salt Lake City.

2 days ago

overhead shot of Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City showing the grass and architecture of the buildin...

Carole Mikita

‘It needs to stand’: Abravanel Hall is full of major milestones for one woman

To Jennifer Oldroyd, Abravanel Hall matters on a cultural level and a personal level. She went from playing out front, to playing violin in the lobby, and at 14-years-old playing in a competition on the stage.

2 days ago

Post Malone performs before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023....

Michael Houck

Post Malone will start new ‘F-1 Trillion’ tour in West Valley City

Utah-based artist Post Malone is kicking off his upcoming "F-1 Trillion" tour at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sept. 8.

2 days ago

After an above-average year for snow totals, the Utah Avalanche Center has released a report detail...

Alexander Campbell

After year of high snowpack, Utah Avalanche Center released findings from the season

Following a promising year for snow, the Utah Avalanche Center has released a report detailing findings and statistics from the 2023-2024 season.

3 days ago

Egyptian Theater at Sundance Film Festival...

Mary Culbertson

Atlanta pledges $2 million in bid as new Sundance Film Festival destination

The city of Atlanta bid $2 million to the Sundance Film Festival in hopes of swaying it to choose the city as its new home destination.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

A Western film saga shines spotlight on Utah