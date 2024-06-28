Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Yellowstone officials: Rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans not seen since June 4 birth

Jun 28, 2024, 4:36 PM

A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley, is shown on...

A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley, is shown on June 4, 2024, in Wyo. The birth fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a warning more must be done to protect the earth and its animals. (Erin Braaten/Dancing Aspens Photography via AP)

(Erin Braaten/Dancing Aspens Photography via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY COLLEEN SLEVIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS


(AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials said Friday a rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans has not been seen since its birth on June 4.

The birth of the white buffalo, which fulfilled a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, was the first recorded in Yellowstone history and is a landmark event for the recovery of buffalo, said park officials in confirming the birth for the first time.

It is an extraordinarily rare occurrence: A white buffalo, also known as bison, is born in the wild once in every 1 million births, or even less frequently, the park said.

Whether the calf — named Wakan Gli, which means “Return Sacred” in Lakota — is still alive is unknown.

The park’s statement mentioned that each spring, about one in five calves die shortly after birth due to natural hazards but officials declined to directly respond to questions about whether they believed it has died.

They confirmed the birth of the white buffalo after receiving photos and reports from multiple park visitors, professional wildlife watchers, commercial guides and researchers. But since June 4, park staffers have not been able to find it and officials are not aware of any other confirmed sightings in the park, one of the last sanctuaries for free-roaming American bison.

Rangers that regularly work in the more accessible areas of the park, as well as its backcountry, have not seen the animal, park spokesperson Morgan Warthin said.

Native American leaders earlier this week held a ceremony to honor the sacred birth of the animal and give the name. Lakota members caution that the prophecy tied to the birth of the white buffalo is also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.

Suspicion about the calf’s fate has grown as weeks have passed without another sighting since its birth in the Lamar Valley, a prime spot for wildlife viewing in Yellowstone. Young buffalo can fall victim to predators, river currents, illness and other hazards.

Mike Mease, a co-founder of the Buffalo Field Campaign, a conservation group that works with tribes to protect and honor wild buffalo and hosted this week’s ceremony, said he thinks the calf is alive somewhere in the park, away from the roads and walkways most visitors stick to. He said a grizzly bear seen by Yellowstone visitors earlier this month with five cubs, an unusually large brood, has not been seen since either.

But the most important thing about the white buffalo is that a prophecy, which is both a warning and a blessing, has been fulfilled, Mease said.

“Whether it’s dead or alive, the message has been relayed from the heavens and times are different now. We have to make changes for the future,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

LOUISVILLE, KY - JANUARY 13: An auto mechanic walks under a vehicle being repaired from a lift at G...

Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer

Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows price pressures easing further

A measure of prices that's closely tracked by the Federal Reserve suggests that inflation pressures in the U.S. economy are continuing to ease.

5 hours ago

FILE: A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 1, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew A...

Lindsay Whitehurst

Supreme Court allows cities to enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outside

The Supreme Court has ruled cities can enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outdoors in West Coast areas where shelter space is lacking.

9 hours ago

Men stand by a van behind rows of police tape...

Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Man who shot and killed 5 people at apartments near Las Vegas was banned from owning a firearm

A man who opened fire at an apartment complex near Las Vegas, killing five people and injuring a 13-year-old girl, was banned from owning a firearm because of prior felony convictions.

19 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump (L) look...

Zeke Miller, Michelle L. Price, Will Weissert, Bill Barrow And Darlene Superville, Associated Press

A sometimes halting Biden tries at debate to confront Trump, who responds with falsehoods

A raspy President Joe Biden has repeatedly sought to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election.

20 hours ago

PARK CITY, UT - DECEMBER 13: Jakob Lange of Germany, Julian Schmid of Germany and Niklas Malacinsk...

Associated Press

U.S. Nordic combined program loses funding, leading to an effort to revive the sport

The United States Nordic combined program has lost funding for training and coaching, sending the men and women who compete in the sport scrambling to revive it with a new nonprofit.

1 day ago

FILE: Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing on cameras in the courtroom in Lata...

Mark Thiessen

Years after Idaho college students were stabbed to death, judge eyes 2025 trial for suspect

It could be another year or more before a man accused in the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students goes to trial.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Yellowstone officials: Rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans not seen since June 4 birth