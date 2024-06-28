Utah Hockey Club’s Dylan Guenther & Josh Doan Share NHL Draft Experiences

SALT LAKE CITY – No matter the sport, an athlete hearing their name called in a professional draft is a unique and life-altering experience. Utah Hockey Club wingers Josh Doan and Dylan Guenther have forged their way to the NHL’s highest level after both were selected by the franchise in 2021.

Guenther and Doan joined Jeremiah Jensen and Alex Kirry ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday, June 28.

“I think it’s one of those days where you’re anticipating it for a while, and when it comes, it goes by fast,” the son of Arizona Coyotes franchise scoring leader Shane Doan told KSL Sports Zone. “I was fortunate to be with my family, my mom and my siblings. It was one of those days where it was a lot of work that has gone into it that paid off. To be able to share that with them was pretty special.”

A Scottsdale, Arizona native, Doan was a second-round pick, going 37th overall to the Coyotes.

Guenther, the Coyotes first-round selection, ninth overall, talked about how the excitement of the draft quickly gives way to the work necessary to make it.

“When you’re 18, you’re still growing, still developing, and you still have so much room to get better… It’s pretty exciting. There’s a lot of anticipation leading up to draft day, but the work starts after that… When you know where you’re going, where you’re going to camp. Then you look to make strides and try to eventually make the team and be an impact player.

Guenther finished the 2023-24 season with 18 goals and 17 assists in 45 games. He has 24 goals and 26 assists in his career. Doan reached the NHL for the first time last season, scoring five goals and dishing out four assists in 11 games.

How to watch the 2024 NHL Draft

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 28 to 29. Utah owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

When

Round 1: Friday, June 28 at 5 p.m. (MT)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. (MT)

Television

Round 1: ESPN and ESPN+

Rounds 2-7: NHL Network and ESPN+

