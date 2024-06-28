Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club’s Dylan Guenther & Josh Doan Share NHL Draft Experiences

Jun 28, 2024, 4:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – No matter the sport, an athlete hearing their name called in a professional draft is a unique and life-altering experience. Utah Hockey Club wingers Josh Doan and Dylan Guenther have forged their way to the NHL’s highest level after both were selected by the franchise in 2021.

Guenther and Doan joined Jeremiah Jensen and Alex Kirry ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday, June 28.

RELATED: How To Watch 2024 NHL Draft

“I think it’s one of those days where you’re anticipating it for a while, and when it comes, it goes by fast,” the son of Arizona Coyotes franchise scoring leader Shane Doan told KSL Sports Zone. “I was fortunate to be with my family, my mom and my siblings. It was one of those days where it was a lot of work that has gone into it that paid off. To be able to share that with them was pretty special.”

A Scottsdale, Arizona native, Doan was a second-round pick, going 37th overall to the Coyotes.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Michael Kesselring To Two-Year Contract

Guenther, the Coyotes first-round selection, ninth overall, talked about how the excitement of the draft quickly gives way to the work necessary to make it.

“When you’re 18, you’re still growing, still developing, and you still have so much room to get better… It’s pretty exciting. There’s a lot of anticipation leading up to draft day, but the work starts after that… When you know where you’re going, where you’re going to camp. Then you look to make strides and try to eventually make the team and be an impact player.

Guenther finished the 2023-24 season with 18 goals and 17 assists in 45 games. He has 24 goals and 26 assists in his career. Doan reached the NHL for the first time last season, scoring five goals and dishing out four assists in 11 games.

RELATED STORIES

How to watch the 2024 NHL Draft

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 28 to 29. Utah owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

When

Round 1: Friday, June 28 at 5 p.m. (MT)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. (MT)

Television

Round 1: ESPN and ESPN+

Rounds 2-7: NHL Network and ESPN+

Follow Utah Hockey With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah Hockey Club here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

San Jose Sharks Select Macklin Celebrini With No. 1 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The San Jose Sharks opened the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas by selecting Boston University center Macklin Celebrini.

5 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Low-Cost Free Agency Options For The Utah Jazz

NBA Free Agency begins on Sunday at 4 PM MDT and the Utah Jazz could be one of the league's major players.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Darius Brown II Inks Exhibit 10 Deal With Cleveland Cavaliers

After a single sensational season in Logan, former USU guard Darius Brown II has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan Talks Impact Of Athletes For Life, Relationship With Ute Tribe

Utah AD Mark Harlan is fired up about what Athletes for Life is doing to continue strengthening the relationship with the Ute Tribe.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Josh Doan Compares Utah Hockey Club Rebuild To What Jazz Are Doing

Utah HC's Josh Doan joined the KSL Sports Zone ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft to talk about the club's offseason and first year in Utah.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Coach Warns Of ‘Rude Awakening’ For Big 12 Football Newcomers

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill sends warning to the incoming Big 12 programs.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Hockey Club’s Dylan Guenther & Josh Doan Share NHL Draft Experiences