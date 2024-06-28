Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
KSLSPORTS FEED

Josh Doan Compares Utah Hockey Club Rebuild To What Jazz Are Doing

Jun 28, 2024, 4:33 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan joined the KSL Sports Zone ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft to talk about the club’s offseason and first year in Utah.

After enduring the pains of a rebuild in Arizona for multiple years, the change of scenery and new beginning looks to be something that the players are cherishing.

“We have a good young core that is excited and wants to win now,” Doan said. “It will be a fun year for us and the fans.”

The Coyotes haven’t had a positive record since the shortened 2019-2020 season.

However, the team still made slight improvements when they could and improved its win total every season.

Doan compared the evolution of the group to what’s happening with the Utah Jazz right now. The Jazz entered a rebuild two years ago and will likely become competitive after another year or two of acquisitions and development.

“There is a core here that is expected to be back and make an impact right away,” Doan said. “It’s similar to what the Jazz are doing. You’ve got a young core coming up and you have to ride it and see what happens.”

Doan went on to explain that there are aspects of the Coyotes’ rebuild that made it harder to both focus on the game and improve as a team.

The move to Salt Lake City will allow players on the team and prospective free agents to have more peace of mind.

“You have the advantage of having a home and knowing it’s going to be home for a long time,” Doan said. “Now, you can build off that. That was something you never had the opportunity to do in Arizona.”

Who is Josh Doan?

Doan, 22, is a native of Scottsdale, Arizona. The 6′ 1″ 185 lbs. right wing was drafted by the Coyotes in 2021.

Before his time in the NHL, Doan played for the USHL’s Chicago Steel from 2019-21. After his time with the Steel, the right winger spent two seasons at Arizona State University. He scored 28 goals during his Sun Devils career.

In 2022, Doan joined the Coyotes’ minor league franchise, the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL. During the past two seasons, Doan recorded 39 goals and 23 assists for the Roadrunners and was named an AHL All-Star in 2024.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

