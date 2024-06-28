Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah, Idaho top sales of Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut, getting bonus batch

Jun 28, 2024, 5:42 PM | Updated: 6:40 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut is one of several new flavors that have shown up in recent years. People in Utah and Idaho are drinking it up, more than anywhere else in the U.S.

“They have represented 60% of the Creamy Coconut business, which says a lot to the desire of that flavor in the states of Utah and Idaho,” Dean McKillip, division sales manager with Dr Pepper said.

McKillip said the company is trying to respond to the demand, working with their distribution partner, Swire Coca-Cola, to rush another 50,000 cases into Utah and Idaho stores.

“But if you’re going to get it, go get it right now,” McKillip said. “Because in about two weeks, it’ll probably be gone.”

McKillip said Dr Pepper has already gone through inventory that was supposed to last 12 weeks in half that time. They told KSL people with Dr Pepper have been doing work that would typically take up to 20 weeks in just five, to meet demand.

Erica Hansen, external communications manager with Swire Coca-Cola said the company is rushing to get 800,000 cases out for the 4th of July weekend.

“A lot of the people in the warehouse like to joke it’s like the SuperBowl,” Hansen said. “Maybe a game no one really wants to play, because it’s so busy.”

McKillip said people want the company to make the flavor permanent, or bring it back next year.

“I don’t make those decisions, but it’s great to hear because it really encourages our company to consider what they’re going to do in the future,” McKillip said.

They told KSL that Dr Pepper has about 40 different flavors they want to try out in the coming years.

“I tried next year’s flavor, which I cannot tell you about. You’re going to love it just as well,” McKillip said.

According to McKillip, the company is actively shipping Creamy Coconut now, so if it’s sold out in your store, that could soon change.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Photo from Harpers Corner Trail, looking into Whirlpool Canyon with a small area of visible smoke a...

Michael Houck

Sandy man killed after rafting accident in Colorado’s Green River

A 50-year-old Sandy man's body was recovered from the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument after a boating accident on Thursday afternoon. 

24 minutes ago

The race in the Republican primary for Utah’s 2nd Congressional district is still too close to ca...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah’s 2nd Congressional District race within 381 votes, recount possible

The race in the Republican primary for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District is still too close to call after a dump of ballots Friday put Colby Jenkins in striking distance of a recount in his race to unseat Congresswoman Celeste Maloy.

37 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Kevin Costner attends the US Premiere of "Horizon: An American S...

Dan Spindle

A Western film saga shines spotlight on Utah

The Utah Film Commission works hard to highlight a century of success on the "silver screen" from the Beehive State as a new film series shot in the state premieres this week.

2 hours ago

A rare white buffalo calf, reportedly born in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley, is shown on...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Yellowstone officials: Rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans not seen since June 4 birth

Yellowstone National Park officials said Friday a rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans has not been seen since its birth on June 4.

2 hours ago

!Vamos! Health is celebrating inclusivity and keeping accessible healthcare top of mind by bringing...

Karah Brackin

Grand opening of ¡Vamos! Health

Making steps toward inclusivity, !Vamos! Health is empowering Hispanic, Latino, and minority groups with a clinic in West Valley City.

2 hours ago

Pony Express Parkway in Eagle Mountain where two road rage incidents happened on the week of June 2...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Road rage driver pulls gun during morning commute in Eagle Mountain

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a driver they believe pulled out a gun during a road rage incident Thursday morning.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah, Idaho top sales of Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut, getting bonus batch