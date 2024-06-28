Utah, Idaho top sales of Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut, getting bonus batch

SALT LAKE CITY — Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut is one of several new flavors that have shown up in recent years. People in Utah and Idaho are drinking it up, more than anywhere else in the U.S.

“They have represented 60% of the Creamy Coconut business, which says a lot to the desire of that flavor in the states of Utah and Idaho,” Dean McKillip, division sales manager with Dr Pepper said.

McKillip said the company is trying to respond to the demand, working with their distribution partner, Swire Coca-Cola, to rush another 50,000 cases into Utah and Idaho stores.

“But if you’re going to get it, go get it right now,” McKillip said. “Because in about two weeks, it’ll probably be gone.”

McKillip said Dr Pepper has already gone through inventory that was supposed to last 12 weeks in half that time. They told KSL people with Dr Pepper have been doing work that would typically take up to 20 weeks in just five, to meet demand.

Erica Hansen, external communications manager with Swire Coca-Cola said the company is rushing to get 800,000 cases out for the 4th of July weekend.

“A lot of the people in the warehouse like to joke it’s like the SuperBowl,” Hansen said. “Maybe a game no one really wants to play, because it’s so busy.”

McKillip said people want the company to make the flavor permanent, or bring it back next year.

“I don’t make those decisions, but it’s great to hear because it really encourages our company to consider what they’re going to do in the future,” McKillip said.

They told KSL that Dr Pepper has about 40 different flavors they want to try out in the coming years.

“I tried next year’s flavor, which I cannot tell you about. You’re going to love it just as well,” McKillip said.

According to McKillip, the company is actively shipping Creamy Coconut now, so if it’s sold out in your store, that could soon change.