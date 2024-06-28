San Jose Sharks Select Macklin Celebrini With No. 1 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Jun 28, 2024, 5:17 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The San Jose Sharks opened the 2024 NHL Draft by selecting Boston University center Macklin Celebrini.

Sharks draft Macklin Celebrini with No. 1 Pick

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

The North Vancouver, British Columbia native was the first player to hear his name called on Friday evening.


Celebrini is widely considered a can’t-miss prospect and had been projected as the top pick for months.

The center recently turned 18 years old on June 13.

Celebrini is listed as six feet tall and 190 lbs.

Before his college career, Celebrini played for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League. In one season, Celebrini posted 46 goals and 40 assists in 50 games played in 2022-23.

RELATED: Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

Following his time with the Steel, Celebrini chose to attend Boston University. In one year with the Terriers, the center recorded 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games. For his play at Boston University, Celebrini earned the Hobey Baker Award as the nation’s top player. The newest Shark is the youngest player to have ever earned the honor.

His father previously worked for the Vancouver Canucks and is currently the director of sports medicine and performance for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. The Sharks and Warriors are located within an hour of each other.

Celebrini’s older brother was drafted by the Canucks in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

How to watch the 2024 NHL Draft

When

Round 1: Friday, June 28 at 5 p.m. (MT)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. (MT)

Television

Round 1: ESPN and ESPN+

Rounds 2-7: NHL Network and ESPN+

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

