San Jose Sharks Select Macklin Celebrini With No. 1 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The San Jose Sharks opened the 2024 NHL Draft by selecting Boston University center Macklin Celebrini.

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

The North Vancouver, British Columbia native was the first player to hear his name called on Friday evening.

MACKLIN CELEBRINI TO SAN JOSE 🦈 The @SanJoseSharks select forward Macklin Celebrini with the first overall selection in the 2024 #NHLDraft! pic.twitter.com/u7l0nhnnQs — NHL (@NHL) June 28, 2024



Celebrini is widely considered a can’t-miss prospect and had been projected as the top pick for months.

The center recently turned 18 years old on June 13.

Celebrini is listed as six feet tall and 190 lbs.

Before his college career, Celebrini played for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League. In one season, Celebrini posted 46 goals and 40 assists in 50 games played in 2022-23.

Following his time with the Steel, Celebrini chose to attend Boston University. In one year with the Terriers, the center recorded 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games. For his play at Boston University, Celebrini earned the Hobey Baker Award as the nation’s top player. The newest Shark is the youngest player to have ever earned the honor.

His father previously worked for the Vancouver Canucks and is currently the director of sports medicine and performance for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. The Sharks and Warriors are located within an hour of each other.

Celebrini’s older brother was drafted by the Canucks in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

How to watch the 2024 NHL Draft

When

Round 1: Friday, June 28 at 5 p.m. (MT)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. (MT)

Television

Round 1: ESPN and ESPN+

Rounds 2-7: NHL Network and ESPN+

