Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Sandy man killed after rafting accident in Colorado’s Green River

Jun 28, 2024, 6:17 PM

Photo from Harpers Corner Trail, looking into Whirlpool Canyon with a small area of visible smoke a...

Photo from Harpers Corner Trail, looking into Whirlpool Canyon with a small area of visible smoke and flames about 1,000 feet above river level. (Dinosaur National Monument)

(Dinosaur National Monument)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

DINOSAUR, Colorado — A 50-year-old man’s body was recovered from the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument after a boating accident on Thursday afternoon.

The National Park Service said at approximately 4 p.m., monument staff was notified by a group that one of their member’s boats was pinned on a rock in the Hell’s Half Mile rapids.

The group reported that the person was missing and believed to have been pinned under the raft.

“The group was eventually able to unpin and secure the boat, but the person, now dislodged, unresponsive, and having lost his lifejacket, drifted downriver,” stated the NPS press release.


NPS said that River Patrol Rangers met up with the group and began recovery efforts for the 50-year-old man.

On Friday morning, monument staff was contacted by a commercial rafting company that the man’s body was found and secured by its guides about 10 miles downstream from where the accident happened.

NPS said monument staff, the company, and a helicopter crew transported the man’s body to the Moffat County coroner’s office.

Officials have not released the man’s name, but confirmed he was from Sandy, Utah.

“Dinosaur National Monument expresses appreciation for Classic, Adrift, River Runners Transport, Moffat County ACTSS (Advocates, Crisis, Trauma, and Survivor Services) and monument staff who assisted in search and recovery efforts, and offers condolences to the family and river community impacted by this incident,” the NPS said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Jacob Johnson in the hospital after being hurt by a lightning strike while hiking with his church y...

Brianna Chavez

Teen knocked unconscious after lightning strike, grateful to be alive

One of the teens hurt by a lightning strike recalls being knocked to the ground and falling in and out of consciousness while being transported to the hospital.

1 hour ago

Ray and Maranda Ankofski, ages 58 and 50, were last heard from early afternoon on Friday, June 21, ...

Michael Houck

Search for Texas couple has turned into a ‘recovery effort,’ sheriff office says

The search for a married Texas couple who went missing east of Moab has turned into a recovery operation, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

2 hours ago

All but one of the teens hospitalized after a lightning strike have been sent home, according to th...

Garna Mejia

Update: Teens Recovering from lightning shock, one remains in the hospital

All but one of the teens hospitalized after a lightning strike have been sent home, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

4 hours ago

A shed caught fire near 2800 W. Gentile St. Thursday afternoon. (Layton City Fire Department)...

Carlysle Price

Shed on Gentile St. caught fire

A fire broke out in a remote area along 2800 W Gentile St. Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

1 day ago

Ray and Maranda Ankofski, ages 58 and 50, were last heard from early Friday afternoon as they were ...

Andrew Adams

Family hopes for positive outcome as searchers look for missing Texas couple outside of Moab

Searchers planned to resume efforts Wednesday to find a missing Texas couple believed to have vanished from an off-road trail outside of Moab. Their family hopes for a positive outcome.

3 days ago

Firefighters reported a homeowner and their two dogs were safe after their Ogden home caught fire T...

Carlysle Price

Homeowner and 2 dogs safe after Ogden house fire

Firefighters said a homeowner and their two dogs were safe after their Ogden home caught fire Tuesday.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Sandy man killed after rafting accident in Colorado’s Green River