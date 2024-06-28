Utah Hockey Club Selects Tij Iginla With No. 6 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club selected former Kelowna standout Tij Iginla with the No. 6 overall pick during the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Utah selects center Tij Iginla with No. 6 pick in NHL Draft

The 62nd NHL Draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

Iginla was the fifth forward selected in the first round.

With our first-ever pick, the Utah Hockey Club selects Tij Iginla 🩵 #UtahHC | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/uPgHFPIhoa — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) June 28, 2024

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Iginla said. “I don’t think its fully sunk in yet. I’m looking forward to it.”

Utah HC receives No. 6 pick

Utah secured the No. 6 pick following the NHL Draft Lottery in May. The lottery process determined the first 16 picks in the upcoming NHL Draft and included the franchises that failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year.

After the lottery, Utah received the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Utah didn’t move up or down in the draft order because of the lottery. The newest NHL franchise entered the lottery process with a 7.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick. Utah had the sixth-best odds of receiving the top selection.

Utah Hockey Club entered the draft with 13 picks, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

When

Round 1: Friday, June 28 at 5 p.m. (MT)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. (MT)

Television

Round 1: ESPN and ESPN+

Rounds 2-7: NHL Network and ESPN+

About Utah Hockey Club

In April, the NHL announced the addition of Utah as the league’s newest franchise under Ryan Smith and Smith Entertainment Group’s ownership. As part of the transaction, players and personnel from the Arizona Coyotes were transferred to Utah. The Coyotes became an inactive franchise following the move.

On June 13, the team officially closed its deal with the NHL and took on the temporary name Utah Hockey Club. The team’s permanent nickname underwent a second round of fan voting and will be announced in the future.

The club will wear sweaters with “Utah” on the front during its inaugural season in 2024-25. Utah HC has primary colors of rock black, salt white, and mountain blue.

Utah Hockey Club will open its seven-game preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Utah HC’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings on September 23.

