How to get to the Utah air show

CLEARFIELD — The Warriors Over the Wasatch air show is happening at 10 a.m. this weekend at Hill Air Force Base. This event brings in a lot of traffic, so the Utah Transit Authority is encouraging people to use public transit to make travel easy and safe.

UTA said the fastest way to the flight lines is by using the FrontRunner anywhere along the Wasatch Front to the Clearfield Station.

Special all-day UTA passes for the FrontRunner are available on the Transit App for $5 a person, or $15 for a family of four.

UTA advised that people should check the schedule on the Transit app in advance and allow an additional 10-15 minutes for their trip.

Free shuttle buses will then transport people to the show’s entrance. Shuttles will also be running from the parking lots at the Weber State Davis Campus.

Event Parking

If you choose to take your car, plan to be at the west or north gates no earlier than 7:30 a.m.

Lt. Josh Rasmussen said they expect parking on base will fill up within two hours, well before the airshow starts.

“So again, we recommend that you take as many opportunities to use public transportation as possible,” Rasmussen said.

Some parking will be available at the Clearfield FrontRunner station, and Northridge High School. There are no shuttles providing service at the high school, and the walk is approximately four miles round trip.

Traffic

No traffic will be allowed through the south gate, except for those who are walking or riding UTA shuttles.