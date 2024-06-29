Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Utah for campaign fundraiser

Jun 28, 2024, 7:48 PM | Updated: 7:48 pm

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April 21,...

Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Miami. Harris traveled to Miami on Friday to announce funding for climate change resiliency projects across the U.S. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

BY HEATHER PETERSON, KSL NEWSRADIO


PARK CITY — Vice President Kamala Harris is in Utah Friday, visiting a home in Park City for a fundraiser.

The Deseret News reports Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, will arrive on Air Force Two. The two will arrive around 2 p.m. and leave around 5 p.m.

Details about their traffic route were not released for security reasons. However, former Utah state senator Scott Howell, a Biden-Harris surrogate in Utah, warned Parley’s Canyon might be blocked off while Harris travels through the area.

The vice president’s visit comes the day after the first presidential debate of the season, as many political analysts question President Joe Biden’s performance. Harris is likely to address it and ease supporters’ minds at the fundraiser.

“Let us not decide the outcome of who’s gonna become President of the United States based on a 90-minute debate,” Harris told ABC News. “Let’s measure that decision against the last three and a half years.”

This is the third Utah visit this election cycle for the combined Biden-Harris campaign. President Biden visited last August, and first lady Jill Biden came in January. Both came to Park City to fundraise. So far, data from the Federal Elections Commission shows Utahns have donated more than a million dollars to support them.

