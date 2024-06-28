Utah Hockey Club Trades Up To No. 24 In Draft, Selects Cole Beaudoin
Jun 28, 2024, 8:09 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club made a deal with the Colorado Avalanche to jump up to the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and selected OHL center Cole Beaudoin.
Utah trades with Colorado For 24th Pick
The 62nd NHL Draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.
After making the first selection in franchise history earlier in the night, Utah HC traded with Colorado and received the No. 24 pick in exchange for the No. 38 pick, No. 71 pick, and a Rangers second-round pick in 2025.
Beaudoin is an 18-year-old center from Ontario, Canada.
Last year with the Barrie Colts, Beaudoin recorded 62 points with 28 goals and 34 assists.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, Beaudoin projects to be a skilled wing in the NHL.
Utah Hockey Club entered the draft with 13 picks, including No. 6 overall in the first round.
About Utah Hockey Club
In April, the NHL announced the addition of Utah as the league’s newest franchise under Ryan Smith and Smith Entertainment Group’s ownership. As part of the transaction, players and personnel from the Arizona Coyotes were transferred to Utah. The Coyotes became an inactive franchise following the move.
On June 13, the team officially closed its deal with the NHL and took on the temporary name Utah Hockey Club. The team’s permanent nickname underwent a second round of fan voting and will be announced in the future.
The club will wear sweaters with “Utah” on the front during its inaugural season in 2024-25. Utah HC has primary colors of rock black, salt white, and mountain blue.
Utah Hockey Club will open its seven-game preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Utah HC’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings on September 23.
