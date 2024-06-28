Breaking News:
Utah 2024 primary election results
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Trades Up To No. 24 In Draft, Selects Cole Beaudoin

Jun 28, 2024, 8:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club made a deal with the Colorado Avalanche to jump up to the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and selected OHL center Cole Beaudoin.

Utah trades with Colorado For 24th Pick

The 62nd NHL Draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

RELATED: Utah Hockey Club Holding Scrimmage At Delta Center

After making the first selection in franchise history earlier in the night, Utah HC traded with Colorado and received the No. 24 pick in exchange for the No. 38 pick, No. 71 pick, and a Rangers second-round pick in 2025.

Beaudoin is an 18-year-old center from Ontario, Canada.

Last year with the Barrie Colts, Beaudoin recorded 62 points with 28 goals and 34 assists.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, Beaudoin projects to be a skilled wing in the NHL.

Utah Hockey Club entered the draft with 13 picks, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

How to watch the 2024 NHL Draft

When

Round 1: Friday, June 28 at 5 p.m. (MT)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. (MT)

Television

Round 1: ESPN and ESPN+

Rounds 2-7: NHL Network and ESPN+

About Utah Hockey Club

RELATED STORIES

In April, the NHL announced the addition of Utah as the league’s newest franchise under Ryan Smith and Smith Entertainment Group’s ownership. As part of the transaction, players and personnel from the Arizona Coyotes were transferred to Utah. The Coyotes became an inactive franchise following the move.

On June 13, the team officially closed its deal with the NHL and took on the temporary name Utah Hockey Club. The team’s permanent nickname underwent a second round of fan voting and will be announced in the future.

The club will wear sweaters with “Utah” on the front during its inaugural season in 2024-25. Utah HC has primary colors of rock black, salt white, and mountain blue.

Utah Hockey Club will open its seven-game preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Utah HC’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings on September 23.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Desperate Comeback Falls Short For Utah Warriors In Season Finale

The Utah Warriors showed great fight in the final minutes but couldn't overcome a 14-point second-half deficit in a 31-24 loss to end the season.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Surprises By Drafting Forward Tij Iginla

Utah GM Bill Armstrong juked us all with the team's first-ever draft selection, forward Tij Iginla from Kelowna.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah HC’s No. 24 Pick Cole Beaudoin Has Family Connection To Utah Grizzlies

The second draft pick in the history of the Utah Hockey Club, Cole Beaudoin, has a pretty cool connection to the Beehive State.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 6 Pick Tij Iginla Says He’s “Honored” To Be Utah HC’s First Draft Selection

The first-ever draft selection made by the Utah Hockey Club, Tij Iginla, made his excitement known shortly after his name was called.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Selects Tij Iginla With No. 6 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

Utah Hockey Club entered the 2024 NHL Draft with 13 picks, including No. 6 in the first round. The draft was held at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

San Jose Sharks Select Macklin Celebrini With No. 1 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

The San Jose Sharks opened the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas by selecting Boston University center Macklin Celebrini.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Hockey Club Trades Up To No. 24 In Draft, Selects Cole Beaudoin