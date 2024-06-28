No. 6 Pick Tij Iginla Says He’s “Honored” To Be Utah HC’s First Draft Selection

SALT LAKE CITY – The first-ever draft selection made by the Utah Hockey Club, Tij Iginla, made his excitement known shortly after his name was called in Las Vegas.

Utah HC selected Iginla with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

“It was super exciting,” Iginla said. “Just to hear my name called. I met with the Utah management. They’re super nice. I lived in Colorado for three years, obviously that’s one state away. I’m super happy and pumped to be selected by Utah.”

The 17-year-old comes off an impressive season with the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL where he recorded 84 points with 47 goals and 37 assists.

In the season prior, Iginla played in Seattle with the Thunderbirds and didnt find nearly as much success.

Iginla looked back at his development and the ups and downs leading up to a night he would never forget.

“I played in Seattle when I was 16,” Iginla said. “It’s hard in the WHL as a 16-year-old. There was some adversity for me that year. I got a little bit more opportunity (at Kelowna). The work that I put in over the summer helped me to take off when I got my chance.”

During his time in the WHL, Iginla played both center and wing.

He said that he aims to move back to center full-time next season in the WHL and will also look to play in the middle when he hits the Delta Center ice.

Currently, Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller take up the center and right-wing spots for Utah so there will be a lot of competition at those positions.

“I hope to go to center,” Iginla said. “I was a center growing up. I played mostly wing this past year. I plan to go back to center next year. I think center is a great position. You get to be in the middle of the ice and attack defenders gaps. Those are things that I think I can do well.”

